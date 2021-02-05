The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team took down the Laramie Plainsmen 64-39 at home Friday night to improve to 9-3 on the season.
The Bolts went into the contest ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. While the Bolts shot well all night, the team's stingy defense was a big part of its win over Laramie.
Thunder Basin held the Plainsmen to just four points in the first quarter as the Bolts took a 17-4 lead going into the second quarter. The defense continued to force turnovers and create points on the offensive end as Thunder Basin went into the locker room with 34 points to just nine points for Laramie.
The Bolts continued to pile on in the second half, scoring 30 more points to put the game out of reach.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was junior Deegan Williams with 21 points, McKale Holte with 18, Andre Felton with six and Ethan Cox with five.
The Bolts will return to the court with another home game against Cheyenne South at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
