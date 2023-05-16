A breakdown of which local teams are in and out of the spring 4A state tournaments as the season-ending events are set to begin later this week.
WHO’S IN?
GIRLS SOCCER
Thunder Basin
The Bolts sailed through the regional weekend winning both of their games 4-0 against Sheridan and Cheyenne East.
As the first seed in the east heading into the weekend, the Bolts received a bye for the first game and played Sheridan on Friday. In the first game of the tournament, seniors Eagan Clark, Brooke Dunham and Samantha Bonar scored a goal as did junior Attie Jo Westbrook.
Saturday the team repeated its four-goal performance with another shutout win against Cheyenne East. The girls scored four goals with two coming from Bonar and a single goal from senior Caytlynn Garland and Westbrook apiece.
The Bolts will have the first seed in the east at the start of the state tournament in Rock Springs on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Thunder Basin
Thunder Basin took second in the east region after winning the first two games and falling just short against Cheyenne Central.
The Bolts knocked out Cheyenne South in the first game 1-0. Thunder Basin scored in the first half and didn’t need much offense for the rest of the game as the defense held strong from the Bison offense.
In the second game of the weekend, the Bolts punched their ticket for the regional title with a 3-0 win over Sheridan. The boys got revenge for the regular-season finale 2-0 loss to Sheridan and secured a top-four overall seed in the state tournament.
In a match in Gillette, the Bolts were able to ruin Cheyenne Central’s undefeated record, but Central took revenge on the Bolts with a 2-0 win to secure first in the east.
SOFTBALL
Thunder Basin
The softball world in Wyoming doesn’t have a regional tournament like other sports. With the final week of play, Thunder Basin finished second in the state after Cheyenne East won both of its games on Tuesday which made sure the Bolts couldn’t catch up.
Thunder Basin clinched second with three wins later in the week. Two wins over Campbell County gave the Bolts the series sweep and brought the Bolts one game away from taking second in the east. A 15-3 win over Cheyenne South on Friday clinched the spot with games to spare.
Campbell County
The Camels came close to edging out rival Thunder Basin and forcing the Bolts to work a little harder to secure the second seed but a 12-11 walk-off loss for the Camels to the Bol￼ts ended the team’s hopes of taking second in the east.
Campbell County will hold the third seed after ending the regular season with three straight wins over Laramie and Cheyenne South.
WHO’S OUT?
GIRLS SOCCER
Campbell County
The Camels had a strong season under Stephanie Stuber with a program-shifting turnaround on the pitch. After defeating Sheridan twice in the regular season, the Camels couldn’t replicate the magic in the regional tournament and lost in the first round 1-0.
Campbell County still has a large junior class of girls that will be able to build on the 2023 season and fight for a higher seeding in the regional tournament and a spot in the state tournament next year.
BOYS SOCCER
Campbell County
Campbell County ended a difficult season with a 3-0 loss to Sheridan on the road.
The Camels were led by multiple sophomores and juniors that will continue to develop into the 2024 season. Juniors Jose Aguyao and Josue Angulo and sophomore Patrick Lynch were members of the team that had big contributions to the team and that will continue next year.
TRACK AND FIELD
Both schools have a plethora of athletes that qualified for the state tournament in Casper starting on May 18.
GOLF
The spring golf season does not have an end-of-season tournament.
