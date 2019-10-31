Snowy weather conditions have made traveling the back roads in the Bighorn National Forest difficult or impossible in some areas, according to a National Forest Service statement.
Cars, trucks and SUVs can no longer navigate the unkempt back roads in the forest and “there are several abandoned vehicles stuck on the mountain,” the statement said.
Snowmobiles and other tracked vehicle travel is limited to the trails and routes in the Bighorn National Forest until after Nov. 16.
“To avoid putting yourself in a dangerous situation, avoid attempting to drive back roads, choose the right vehicle with the correct equipment and always tell someone where you plan to go and when you expect to return,” the statement says.
