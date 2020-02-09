Pronghorn women defeat Trappers 64-47
The No. 21 Gillette College women’s basketball team defeated Northwest College 64-47 on Saturday at Cabre Gym in Powell.
The Pronghorns (23-3) were led by double-double performances from the two Australia natives on the team. Freshman guard Kobe King-Hawea scored 20 points on 8-16 shooting, and had 10 rebounds. And sophomore forward Molly Coleman scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds.
Gillette College shot 36.7% from the field, and Northwest College shot 31.6%.
The Trappers (11-15) were led by Adela Smutna, a 6-foot freshman from the Czech Republic, who scored 16 points.
Gillette plays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sheridan College (15-10) for its next game. Gillette defeated Sheridan 99-84 in their first game of the season.
Gillette College men beat Northwest College
The Pronghorns men had five players in double-digit scoring to defeat the Trappers 90-74 on Saturday in Powell.
Gillette College’s Mason Archambault and Gary Solomon led with 17 points each. Isaac Mushila scored 14, Jayden Coke had 11, and Bradley Akhile tallied 10.
The Pronghorns (21-4) and Trappers (9-17) each shot about 47%. The Pronghorns out-rebounded them 40-30.
Gillette plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sheridan College (18-8).
New Mexico routs Wyo 97-68 behind Manigault
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Corey Manigault had career-high 28 points and nine rebounds, Zane Martin added 23 points and Vance Jackson 20 to lead New Mexico to a 97-68 rout of Wyoming on Saturday.
The Lobos (17-8, 6-6 Mountain West Conference), had lost three in a row and five of six as the team struggled through injuries and off-the-court issues.
Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-19, 1-12) with 21 points.
Although New Mexico controlled most of the first half, Martin turned the momentum around late when the Lobos led 29-24. First he picked up a loose ball after a scramble and dropped a 3-pointer and on the ensuing possession, he made a clean steal and took it down for a resounding dunk, sparking a half-closing 11-5 run for New Mexico.
The second half was marked by a red-hot streak for Vance Jackson, who scored 14 straight Lobos points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the stretch.
The Cowboys are all but playing out the string, mired three games back in the loss column in the conference basement. They are at home February 15 against Colorado State.
Tucker says he’s committed to Colorado despite MSU opening
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he’s still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened.
Tucker said on his Twitter account that although he was flattered to be considered for Michigan State, he is committed to Colorado for the build of the program.
Michigan State’s job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday. Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Colorado also released a statement from athletic director Rick George.
“Mel has turned heads here with the culture he’s quickly building and recruiting success he’s had, so it’s only natural that programs looking for a coach are going to be taking note,” George said. “I know he’s committed to the Buffs all the way and we’re committed to supporting the vision he has for our program and winning championships. I’ve said plenty of times that we couldn’t be more excited that Mel is our head coach.”
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who was previously a defensive coordinator for Dantonio at Michigan State, has downplayed the possibility of going back to the Spartans.
