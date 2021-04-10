By the time she graduates from Campbell County High School, senior Halle Hladky will have nearly enough college credits for an associate degree.
The college credits she’s earned as a dual-enrolled student at Gillette College was a large factor in the process of making one of the biggest decisions of her life so far. After weighing options and realizing a two-year college wouldn’t offer her much academically, Hladky has committed to ride for the University of Wyoming’s rodeo team.
“I looked at a few schools and UW was the most perfect fit,” Hladky said.
Neither of Hladky’s parents rodeoed. Growing up in a basketball family, her only remote relative who did rodeo was her grandmother’s cousin.
Hladky has paved her own path in the family through her passion for rodeo. The sport and her relationship with the animals has created something therapeutic, she said.
“It’s more of a happy place for me than it is a sport,” Hladky said. “It’s where I hide from my family or any school stressors.”
Hladky estimates she has eight horses now, but likely will sell most of them when she graduates from high school. Hladky plans on bringing three or four horses to Laramie, where the school provides pens for rodeo animals.
Using her own horses allows Hladky to continue to build trust between her and her partner. The relationship between an animal and athlete is crucial for a successful rodeo performance, Hladky said.
“Most people that aren’t in the rodeo world see horses as these big scary animals, but they’re sweethearts and they just want to do good for you,” Hladky said.
Hladky will compete in barrels and breakaways for the Cowgirls, but also may try goat tying and team roping down the road. The transition to a college rodeo team will motivate Hladky to continue to grow and push herself as an athlete, she said.
Participating in rodeo at the college level offers Hladky and her teammates a unique opportunity to be part of a rodeo team in a way not possible anywhere else, Hladky said.
“I’ve done better when I’ve had people that I’m working for,” Hladky said. “It makes me want to better myself for them and I’m excited to see just how my horses do, too.”
While her commitment to UW is official, there was some confusion during the recruitment process. The coaching staff at UW thought Hladky had already committed to Gillette College because she was so close to the coaches here, Hladky said.
After sending an email to the UW coaches expressing her interest to join the Cowgirl program, her phone rang less than an hour later.
“It was the assistant coach and the head coach at UW and they were super excited that I wasn’t committed to Gillette and they wanted me to come practice with them,” Hladky said.
Rodeo will be a top priority for Hladky when she arrives in Laramie, but continuing her education also will be a main focus. With most of her general education credits knocked out from her dual-enrollment at Gillette College, Hladky will soon shift to courses needed for a four-year bioengineering degree.
“I got a huge head start on my freshman year of college,” Hladky said. “Everyone is pretty proud.”
