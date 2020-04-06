The 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl, which was scheduled to take place June 13, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Organizers cited the risk of spreading the virus and not wanting to ask for financial support when families are dealing with the economic downturn during this time as reasons for canceling the annual game, according to a Sunday press release.
“I sincerely apologize for the disappointment this brings to our participants and football fans,” executive director Frank Selby wrote. “I continue to work closely with the Board of Directors and both Shrine Temples in Wyoming. Our focus at this time is to ensure that the players, coaches and participants are justly recognized for their achievements and the commitment that brought us together.”
Campbell County High School’s Vijay Pitter was selected to play in the game, as well as Thunder Basin High School’s Mason Hamilton, Caleb Driskill, Blaine Allen and Tanner Richards.
The Shrine Bowl is an annual game played by the top seniors in the state in early June.
It would have been the 47th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
Next year’s Shrine Bowl is scheduled for June 12 at Natrona County High School’s Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
