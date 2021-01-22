Going into conference play ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team came out with a dominant win over the Kelly Walsh Trojans 64-32 Friday night.
The win bumps the Bolts up to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
Thunder Basin started out slow, coming out of the first quarter down 8-7 before going on a 13-2 run to take a 30-19 lead into halftime. The Bolts' defense allowed just six Trojan points in the third quarter to take a commanding lead 48-25 into the final period.
Thunder Basin outscored Kelly Walsh 16-7 in the fourth quarter, finishing strong on the team's way to proving its No. 1 ranking.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was senior Gabby Drube with 20 points, sophomore Joelie Spelts with 12, senior Kate Hladky with eight and senior Brady Deimling with seven.
Next for Thunder Basin will be another conference matchup with rival Sheridan. The Bolts and the Broncs will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
