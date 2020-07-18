The Roughriders clinched a trip to the championship game of the Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Saturday with two wins, bringing their pool play record to 5-0 in the tournament.
Gillette's first game against the Post 320 Shooters (Rapid City) turned into a shootout quickly, with the Roughriders putting up 10 runs in the first two innings but allowing the Shooters to score nine runs of their own by the sixth inning.
The Post 42 American Legion club was able to hold off the comeback attempt from the home team, sealing the win at 16-9.
Zach Brown got the win on the mound for Gillette, pitching five innings and giving up five earned runs on 11 hits. Dalton Martin closed the game out for the Roughriders, striking out two in his two innings of work.
Gillette has had no problem scoring runs thus far in the tournament, adding another 16 against the Shooters off of 11 hits. The Roughriders were able to capitalize on the opposing team's five errors during the game.
"We were lucky to get enough runs early to never let it get too close," said Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Roughriders. "It's a hard thing to do, ignoring the scoreboard and maintaining your focus and energy, especially when you're up 11-0."
At the plate, Jason Fink led the team with three RBIs, with Zach Brown and Brody Richardson trailing behind with two RBIs apiece. Kaleb Lewis also extended his hit streak to nine games on Saturday.
In Gillette's final game of pool play, they made quick work of Pierre (Montana), mercy-ruling them 12-1 in five innings.
Ace Hayden Slyte got the start on the mound. Perleberg typically starts Slyte against Gillette's toughest opponents and Pierre was trying to beat out the Roughriders for the number one seed in their pool in the tournament.
Sylte had other plans.
Slyte tossed five innings and gave up one run on four hits, the one run coming from a solo homerun in the top of the third inning. Sylte also collected six strikeouts.
"It felt good out there, I was able to stay aggressive and not waste a bunch of pitches," Sylte said. "Going up there and pitching with a big lead definitely makes you feel a lot better out there."
The Roughriders put on a clinic at the plate against Pierre, exploding for five runs in the third inning before adding seven more in the fourth and fifth innings. Brody Richardson ended the game with a walk-off two RBI double to mercy Pierre.
Lewis and Mason Powell, who lead the team in RBIs, started the third inning rally with back-to-back homers, Lewis' being a three RBI bomb while Powell followed with a solo homer of his own.
"I knew it was gone when I hit it," Lewis said. "I was still putting my gloves up when (Powell) hit his. It was a fun inning."
Lewis has been dialed in all weekend in Rapid City. In five games, Lewis is 11-14 with nine RBIs and a home run.
"He's on fire, he's locked in," Powell said. "(Lewis) is the best player I've seen in my Riders career."
The Roughriders played error free baseball behind Sylte to end pool play, and the senior pitcher said he appreciated the run support after earning a no decision in the championship last weekend in Jamestown where he threw a seven inning one-hitter.
"(Sylte's) been really consistent and we've been leaving him hanging lately offensively, he deserved that win today," Powell said. "He works so hard and he deserves everything he gets."
Perleberg said the Roughriders game against Pierre was a must win, as they haven't won a tournament on the road since 2018.
"We just need to go out and refuse to lose," Perleberg said. "Eventually, we just have to go out and do it."
Powell said the Roughriders need to keep their mental focus going into the championship game.
"A lot of teams can win five games in a row but it's always about the last game you win," Powell said. "Can we stick it out and be consistent? Because that's what's going to get us through conference play and eventually state."
Gillette's opponent in the championship will be determined after pool play ends Sunday morning. Time of first pitch of the championship game will be announced at the conclusion of pool play.
