The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team lost its fourth straight game of the season 56-40 to the Omaha Beef on Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The loss drops the Mustangs to 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League. It was Wyoming's second loss to the defending CIF champions of Omaha in the last eight days.
The Mustangs fell behind 26-3 in the first half and couldn't dig themselves out. Penalties and turnovers limited Wyoming's offensive opportunities early on to lead to the team's third straight loss in league play.
The Mustangs defense started the game strong by forcing a turnover on downs on Omaha's first drive. Wyoming answered with a 23-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead with 8:42 left in the first quarter but the three-point lead would be the team's last the rest of the way.
Omaha went up 6-3 with a 2-yard touchdown run 3 minutes later then immediately intercepted a pass from Wyoming quarterback Eric Caldwell. The Beef scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to go up 14-3 after a successful two-point conversion.
The Mustangs returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown but the score was called back for an illegal block in the back. Damion May subbed in at quarterback but Wyoming turned the ball over on downs on his first offensive drive.
After Omaha turned the ball over on downs the next drive, Wyoming had a field goal attempt blocked with 5:59 left in the second quarter. The Beef went up 20-3 with a 31-yard touchdown pass just over 1 minute later.
Caldwell threw his second interception of the game on the ensuing drive and Omaha capitalized by scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run on the next play. The Mustangs were able to find the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown run from Tabyus Taylor with 21 seconds left in the half to take a 26-10 deficit into the locker room at halftime.
The Mustangs started with the ball in the second half but fell behind even more after May was strip-sacked in the end zone for an Omaha safety. Wyoming forced a turnover on downs and scored on its next drive with a 2-yard touchdown run from Caldwell to make the game 28-16 after a missed extra-point attempt.
The Beef turned the ball over on downs for the second consecutive drive to give Wyoming a window to make a comeback but the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs to give the ball right back to Omaha. The Beef went up 34-16 with a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
Wyoming's next drive stalled with another turnover on downs and Omaha extended its lead to 42-16 with another touchdown. The Mustangs answered with a 25-yard touchdown from Caldwell to Jerome Gross III with 9 minutes left in the game.
Wyoming recovered an Omaha fumble on the next drive and Caldwell found Taylor for a touchdown to make it a 10-point game at 42-32 with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Beef put the game out of reach with a 4-yard touchdown run 3 minutes later to make it 48-32.
Caldwell was picked off for a third time on the Mustangs next drive and Omaha scored on the next play on a 35-yard flea-flicker touchdown pass to go up 56-32. Caldwell threw one last touchdown pass with 30 seconds left to bring the game to its final score of 56-40.
The Mustangs (0-4, 0-3) will host the Rapid City Marshalls next weekend. Wyoming and Rapid City will play at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
