Most Class 4A basketball teams rely on a handful of key players to find success on the court.
The Campbell County High School girls team has defied that logic so far this season, regularly rotating 10-12 players on a nightly basis.
The Camels split a pair of games with Cheyenne South and Laramie this weekend. Campbell County beat the Bison 84-44 on Friday and lost to the Plainsmen 53-50 on Saturday.
The split puts the Camels at 6-10 with five regular season games left. Braidi Lutgen, who is coaching in her first year at her alma mater, feels the team’s record doesn’t necessarily reflect how dangerous Campbell County can be.
Three of the Camels’ 10 losses were by one possession. Campbell County lost 60-58 to St. Thomas More and 50-49 to Mitchell of South Dakota in December before its three-point loss to Laramie this weekend.
Losing close games has led Lutgen to prioritizing mental stamina in practice, she said. The goal is to push her players to finish games out down the stretch and to take care of the ball and play stiff defense during key possessions, she said.
“It’s been a process for the girls to get used to,” Lutgen said. “We have a lot of younger and older ones trying to mend together while playing together for the first time. We just have to get ourselves focused and continue improving every week.”
The Camels are in the unique situation of having just one senior on the team. Maddie Jacobson, who starts at center, hurt her wrist this weekend and may miss time in the coming weeks, Lutgen said. Going into the weekend, Jacobson led the team in rebounds (81), steals (31) and blocks (17).
But even without Jacobson, Campbell County has found leadership in the form of three juniors. Millie Riss, Raimi Hladky and Madison Robertson have all stepped into big roles as starters for the Camels. All three were unanimously voted as captains along with Jacobson before the season, Lutgen said.
Going into the weekend, Robertson was No. 7 in the East Conference with 12.3 points per game. Riss and Hladky are averaging 9.0 and 6.8 points per game respectively.
But what the trio contributes to the team goes far beyond the stat sheet. Robertson, Riss and Hladky have grown into verbal leaders in practice and in the locker room, Lutgen said.
“What’s awesome about this team is that I’ve never coached such an unselfish group,” Lutgen said. “They don’t care about stats. They want to win, they don’t bicker, and they hold each other to high standards.
“They don’t let one another slack off and everyone is held accountable.”
The three juniors aren’t the only players trying to make some noise in the postseason this year. The Camels have had more than a handful of players pick up the slack in either starting roles or coming off the bench.
Sophomores Cami Curtis, Payge Riedesel, Onna Castellanos and Mykhia Dymond have all stepped up in different games throughout the season. Freshmen Kaylie Neary, Lauren Kuhbacher and Erika Martinez have also solidified themselves as contributors on the varsity roster.
“It’s really helpful to be so deep because I can play as hard as I can and people can come in and play in a similar role when I go out,” Riss said. “We’re super young but it’s exciting to see those freshmen play and not play like freshmen.”
The Camels don’t rely on one scorer to win games night in and night out. Campbell County’s points come from different players depending on what the defense brings.
Robertson has cemented herself as one of the best shooters in the state. With 53 3-pointers on the season, she is already fifth in Campbell County history for most 3-pointers in a season, Lutgen said. The record of 80 was set by Shelby Hoffman in 1996.
“Madison is the best shooter I’ve ever coached,” Lutgen said. “But anyone can light it up on any given night.”
Campbell County made its way into the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings for the first time last month at No. 5 but dropped out of the rankings after a 70-57 loss to No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin on Jan. 28.
The key for the Camels now is to finish the season strong and peak at the perfect time.
“I think we’re right where we need to be,” Hladky said. “We’re making huge strides every week. I think we can show teams what we really can do and how good we actually are.”
Campbell County will have two big tests with a pair of home games with the defending champions of Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central this weekend.
The Camels will host No. 1-ranked East at 6 p.m. Friday and play Central at 1 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
“It’ll be a good weekend for us,” Lutgen said. “We have back-to-back hard games and regardless if we win or lose on Friday, we have to bounce right back because both teams are talented on both ends of the court.”
The main goal for the Camels is to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Class 4A East Regional Tournament will be March 3-5 at Cheyenne South.
The state tournament will be March 10-12 in Casper.
