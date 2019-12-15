The Gillette high school swim teams began their seasons over the weekend at the home Gillette Relays and Gillette Pentathlon.
Campbell County High School finished fourth with 65 points and Thunder Basin High School finished last with 24 points at Campbell County Aquatic Center ending on Saturday.
“I thought we swam really well. Our guys did an awesome job, and had a good meet,” Camels coach Phil Rehard said.
In the first meet of the season, the Camels and Bolts saw the first glimpses of their teams. They competed in pentathlon format, where every swimmer swam five of the same races to see who had the fastest overall time.
The Camels had three varsity swimmers competing in the pentathlon: juniors Eli Andrews and Caden Morton, and senior Corte Christensen.
Andrews had the highest finish of all of the Gillette competitors with a No. 8 finish and a total time of 4:27.14. He is in his first year swimming for the Camels after moving from Springfield, Missouri, he said.
He said the Camels only had six swimmers, and he comes from a program that had over 50.
“Overall, I think we all qualified in every event that we swam today. Most of us did,“ Andrews said. “For the most part I think quality over quantity,”
Right behind Andrews was Morton with a ninth place finish and a time of 4:27.91, less than a second slower than Andrews. Christensen finished in 22nd.
For the seven Bolts competing, junior captain Caleb Carsrud led the pack with a 10th place finish. He finished with a time of 4:31.17.
“I feel like right now I’m at where I was at last year when the season ended,” Carsrud said. “Last year, I pushed the whole year to get there, and now I’m starting here. I feel I can really get somewhere I want to be.”
Moser said that sophomore Eric Thompson cut over 40 seconds off of his collective time from last season.
“Just being able to see them race this year and compare to what they did last year. We were seeing giant cuts,” Bolts coach Jade Moser said. “We’re going to have a really solid season this year with personal improvements.”
Moser said that six Bolts swimmers couldn’t make the meet because of ACT testing and other school related things.
The top swimmer of the day was Laramie’s Max DeYoung, who had the only aggregate time under 4 minutes. He swam 47.34 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, 52.72 in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:01.54 in the 100-yard breastroke, 53.57 in the 100-yard fly and 21.51 in the final event: the 50-yard freestyle.
Relays
On Friday during the relays, Campbell County’s 800-yard freestyle relay team of Eli Andrews, Nate King, Caden Morton and Corte Christensen finished in second place with a time of 8:02.46. The same group of swimmers finished third in the 200-yard breastroke relay.
Thunder Basin’s relay team of Caleb Carsrud, Eric Thompson, Brayden Rech and Spencer Gauthier finished in third place in the 400-yard medley relay with a finals time of 4:22.77. The same team, with Rech swapped out for Grady Baird took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 47.20.
Next up, the Bolts and Camels are scheduled for a Tuesday meet in Buffalo at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.