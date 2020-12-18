The Campbell County High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 79-70 win over Green River during the Flaming Gorge Class Basketball Tournament Friday night.
The Camels led the game the entire way but Green River was able to keep the game just within reach all the way until the final minutes of the contest. To no surprise, Campbell County has been led by a solid group of seniors, and Friday night was no different.
The only Camel to score a basket against Green River who wasn't a senior was Jason Fink, who ended the game with three points. Campbell County's other 76 points all came from four of the team's starting seniors.
Luke Hladky led the way with 27 points, followed by Jefferson Neary with 25, Austin Robertson with 16 and Tanner Lemm with eight.
The Camels will rest up before heading into day two of the tournament. CCHS will play Rock Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
