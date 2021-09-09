The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys and girls tennis teams hosted Natrona County and Kelly Walsh for a pair of conference duals Thursday in Gillette.
The Bolts boys beat Natrona 3-2 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0 while the girls lost to the Mustangs 3-2 and the Trojans 5-0. The Camel boys beat Natrona 5-0 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0 and the girls lost to the Mustangs 3-2 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0.
In the Campbell County boys' sweep of Natrona, Jason Fink won 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Kody Kline won 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison won 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson won 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft won 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Camel girls, Abi Neary won 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Maddie Edwards and Bayley Gray won 6-2, 0-6 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Alexa Richert lost 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt lost 6-2 and 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres lost 6-1, 4-6 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Thunder Basin boys, Luke Lass won 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Tate Moore and Jorge Suarez won 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Owen Gorsuch and Connor Hieb won 5-7, 6-1 and 7-5 at No. 2 doubles. Josh Klaassen lost 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Austin Youngs and Payton Marty lost 1-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
For the girls, Ali Morgan won by default at No. 2 singles and Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse won 4-6, 6-4 and 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Sarah Rasse lost 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum lost 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick lost 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Kelly Walsh swept the Thunder Basin and Campbell County boys and girls teams.
For the Camel boys, Fink lost 6-1 and 6-1, Kline lost 6-0 and 6-0, Sarvey and Allison lost 6-1 and 6-0, Barton and Robertson lost 6-4 and 6-2 and Lemm and Hallcroft lost 6-2 and 6-0. For the girls, Richert lost 6-2 and 6-0, Neary lost 7-6 and 6-1, Bouzis and Whitt lost 6-3 and 6-2, Edwards and Gray lost 6-2 and 6-0 and Alexander and Torres lost 6-1 and 6-0.
For the Bolt boys, Lass lost 6-3 and 6-2, Klaassen lost 6-0 and 6-0, Moore and Suarez lost 6-0 and 6-0, Gorsuch and Hieb lost 6-1 and 6-1 and Youngs and Chambers lost 6-0 and 6-0. For the girls, Rasse lost 6-0 and 6-0, Morgan lost 6-2 and 6-1, Angelos and Maggie Bruse lost 7-6 and 6-2, Kendrick and Ketchum lost 6-4 and 6-0 and Katie Bruse and Tachick lost 6-2 and 6-3.
The Camels and Bolts will return to the court for a crosstown dual Friday afternoon. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will play at 3 p.m. at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.