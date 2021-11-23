Alyssa Stumbaugh and Megan Phillips grew up playing soccer together in Gillette over a decade ago.
The two faced off against each other when Thunder Basin High School opened in 2017. Stumbaugh was the Bolts’ goalkeeper while Phillips played for the crosstown Camels.
For years Stumbaugh and Phillips’ friendship has extended beyond the soccer field. That friendship took another step last week when both their two paths crossed again in college.
Both Stumbaugh and Phillips were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-conference soccer team last week, with Stumbaugh earning first teams honors as a junior at Bemidji State University in Minnesota and Phillips earning second team honors for Wayne State College in Nebraska.
The unlikelihood of two Gillette athletes being named to the same all-conference list in college made the award even more satisfying for both Stumbaugh and Phillips.
“It’s awesome because not a lot of people know where Gillette is, let alone Wyoming,” Phillips said. “When I tell people I’m from Wyoming they look at me like I’m crazy, so it’s nice that we’re kind of putting Gillette on the map.
“To put Wyoming on the map and say, ‘Hey, there’s some really good athletes coming from Wyoming,’ that’s pretty cool.”
Meeting on the all-conference roster isn’t the first time the friends’ paths have crossed in college. Stumbaugh and Phillips played against each other earlier this season.
While Bemidji came away with a 4-1 win over Wayne State, Stumbaugh and Phillips were able to meet after the game and catch up about life after Gillette.
“It was really nice to see a familiar face,” Phillips said. “It was nice to see a friendly face at a different school, regardless of the final score. At the end of the day our relationship’s foundation isn’t about if we win or lose. It’s deeper than that.
“Even if I lose or she loses, it’s not going to affect it. It’s just really nice to have someone to support you. She’s doing big things so I’m really proud of her, too.”
Stumbaugh agreed that Wyoming athletes are often overlooked in the recruiting process. Having two athletes from Gillette make the all-conference list is a big boost to how the state is represented in the college sports, she said.
Stumbaugh makes school history at Bemidji State
Stumbaugh was named all-conference after helping lead Bemidji State to a 18-1-2 record so far this year. But her season isn’t done yet.
Bemidji State took the No. 3 seed for the Central Region of the Division II NCAA Tournament. The Beavers beat Central Oklahoma in an overtime shootout in the first round Friday.
Stumbaugh graduated from Thunder Basin in 2019. She was named first team all-state twice and second team all-state once as a Bolt.
Her goal now is to take the tournament day-by-day and to eventually play in the NCAA championship game later this month. Now that she is all-conference, earning all-region would be an additional bonus to her already decorated season.
Through her first 16 games, Stumbaugh had 46 saves and allowed just seven goals. She had a career-high seven saves against North Michigan in September and went into the NCAA Tournament with a 0.47 goals against average.
In a 4-2 loss to Minnesota State in the NSIC Tournament championship game last weekend, Stumbaugh extended her shutout streak to 582 minutes and 9 seconds. The streak is a new program record, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.
Stumbaugh is a junior but has an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to use the extra year to play a fifth season of college soccer in the future.
In the classroom, Stumbaugh is double-majoring in business with an emphasis in marketing and entrepreneurship and in design with an emphasis in graphic design and exhibit design.
The ultimate goal is to go into ministry or sports marketing as a career. But first, Stumbaugh is focused on saving as many shots as possible during the NCAA Tournament this weekend in Emporia, Kansas.
The NSIC all-conference award shows the steps Stumbaugh has taken as an athlete over the last six seasons. She didn’t start playing goalie until her freshman year of high school.
Phillips ends career at Wayne State on high note
Phillips, who graduated from CCHS in 2018, finished the season with two goals and one assist in 18 games. She led Wayne State in shots (30) and was second on the team in shots on goal (15), according to the school’s website.
As a senior, Phillips was second on the team in minutes played (1,494) and started in all 18 games. Wayne State finished the season 6-8-4 overall and 6-6-3 in conference play.
Phillips originally committed to Wayne State because it was her only offer to play college soccer. But after spending the last four years in Wayne, the small-town feel of the college has grown on her.
“I didn’t think I was going to like the small school,” Phillips said. “The town itself is only 3,000 (people) so it’s pretty small, a lot smaller than Gillette. But I actually like the small classroom dynamic.”
Phillips studied abroad in Spain when she was a student at Campbell County. Her trip influenced her to major in Spanish and communications.
Phillips is set to graduate in December. But she isn’t throwing in the towel on her soccer career. The Gillette native has aspirations of playing professional soccer after she graduates from college.
Phillips will attend a soccer combine in Los Angeles in January that will feature coaches from Iceland. She also has a highlight tape that she’s ready to send out to coaches all across the world.
As far as the NSIC all-conference award, Phillips said it was a nice bit of closure as her time in Nebraska starts to slowly wind down.
“It’s a nice reward after four years of playing here and all the work that I put in to better myself and to help better the team,” Phillips said. “It’s just nice to be recognized by the rest of the conference for all the hard work that I’ve done.”
