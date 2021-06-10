Two historic all-star events resume this weekend for graduated Wyoming high school seniors. The 46th annual Wyoming vs. Montana basketball series will be played Friday and Saturday while the 48th annual Shrine Bowl football game is Saturday.
Both events will feature athletes from Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools.
Shrine Bowl
Playing in the football showcase will be Thunder Basin's Jaxon Pikula, Dyse Shepherd, Scott O’Dell, Michael Coleman and River Brisko, along with Campbell County's Kaden Race.
The Shrine Bowl rosters are comprised of players voted by head coaches across the state in all classes. The teams are divided geographically by North and South.
Thunder Basin coach Trent Pikula was selected by North coach Matt McFadden of Cody as an assistant coach. The North leads the all-time series 25-18, according to WyoPrep.com.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Natrona County High School. Last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19, the first time the game wasn’t played since 1974.
All-star basketball
Four Gillette athletes will play in this weekend's all-star basketball series against Montana.
Thunder Basin's Sydney Solem and Gabby Drube were selected to the girls team while Campbell County's Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary will play for the boys.
Drube was voted the Class 4A player of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association. She was the first Bolt in school history to win the award since TBHS opened in 2017. Solem was voted all-state alongside her teammate, Drube.
For the boys, both Hladky and Neary were voted all-state for the Camels. Hladky was No. 2 in the state in scoring with 24.4 points per game while Neary added 12.5 points per game.
The Montana boys lead the all-time series 61-27 and the Montana girls lead the series 33-13, according to WyoPrep.com. Last year's series also was canceled because of COVID-19.
The basketball series will be one game in Sheridan on Friday and one game played in Lockwood, Montana, on Saturday. The girls game will be at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will play at 7:30 both nights.
For Shrine Bowl and Wyoming vs. Montana all-star game results, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or see Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.