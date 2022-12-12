The Campbell County High School boys basketball team started the season 0-3 after hosting the season-opening RE/MAX Early Bird Tournament over the weekend.
The Camels season began Thursday with a 19-point loss to Rock Springs at home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
The Campbell County High School boys basketball team started the season 0-3 after hosting the season-opening RE/MAX Early Bird Tournament over the weekend.
The Camels season began Thursday with a 19-point loss to Rock Springs at home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.