CCHS Girls Vs. Laramie
Campbell County senior Alexis Reimer drives the ball Saturday against Laramie’s Kenzia Martinez at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

Campbell County High School (11-5) shot Laramie High School (15-3) out of the gym in a 76-47 win in Gillette.

Eight Camels hit one or more three pointers in the offensive outburst. The team dominated from three through the final buzzer.

