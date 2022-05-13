The 47th annual Wyoming vs. Montana all-star basketball series will feature two Thunder Basin High School standouts this summer.
Deegan Williams and McKale Holte — both all-state selections this season — will represent the Bolts for the two-game rivalry series. The series features 10 graduating seniors from all classes.
The pair of Bolts played an instrumental part in helping Thunder Basin win its first boys basketball state title in school history this year. Williams was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year in March.
“Obviously it’s really cool to be selected,” Williams said. “It’s an honor to be able to represent Wyoming. It’ll be a fun experience. I love my teammates to death here but it will be cool to play with some other dudes in the state.”
Williams and Holte ended their senior seasons No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in career points at Thunder Basin. Williams finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,369 points while Holte followed closely behind after surpassing 1,000 career points in February.
The pair became the first two Bolts to score 1,000 career points since the school opened in 2017.
Williams was a first-team all-state selection for the third time in his career. On top of being named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, Williams was voted the Class 4A Player of the Year and the Class 4A East Conference Player of the Year.
Williams averaged 20.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 4.1 steals per game.
Holte earned first-team all-state honors for the second time this season. He averaged 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42% from 3-point range.
“I think it’s pretty awesome to be one of the few selections,” Holte said. “It’ll be a pretty interesting experience. It’ll be fun to play with some of those guys we’ve been playing against all throughout high school.”
Another aspect of the two-game series the guards are looking forward to is playing one last organized game of basketball together. Williams and Holte have been side-by-side on the court for the last 12 years and will soon go their separate ways this summer.
“It’s pretty cool to play together with someone for 12 years and now get to play in two last all-star games with him,” Williams sad. “Not everyone gets that opportunity.”
Williams is planning on continuing his basketball career at the junior college level next year. But Holte is going into this summer’s all-star series with the serious consideration that the two games might be his last two games of organized basketball.
“If we’re being honest it’s probably going to be one of the last few times I’ll ever be able to take the court for an organized game,” Holte said. “I just want to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity and to have fun with it. I want to do everything I can for my team and to go out there and put on for the state of Wyoming one last time.”
The all-star series will be played June 17 at Sheridan College and June 18 at Lockwood High School in Montana, according to WyoPrep.com. The Montana girls have an overall record of 35-13 over Wyoming and the Montana boys own the series 63-27.
