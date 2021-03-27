The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of games in Cheyenne over the weekend to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Bolts beat Cheyenne East 6-0 Friday night and Cheyenne Central 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against East, Ian Tucker scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute of the first half. Tucker's goal was assisted by Cody Shrum. Just before the midway mark, Cade Ayers added a goal in the 38th minute, assisted by Damian Myers, to give the Bolts a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts' offense continued to take advantage of its opportunities. Myers scored in the eighth minute of the second half, assisted by Ayers, and just six minutes later teammate Sergey Pfiel added another goal which was assisted by Eli Rau.
Myers scored his second goal of the half in the 27th minute, which was assisted by Angel Ontiveros. Garner Gauthier capped the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 29th minute off a 40-yard free kick.
After the Bolts' offense went off for six goals against East, the scoring was a little harder to come by against Cheyenne Central Saturday afternoon. Thunder Basin's lone goal of the contest came from a Shrum penalty kick in the 20th minute of the game.
Shrum's goal would be enough for the Bolts to hold on to the win as Thunder Basin's defense got its fourth straight shutout to start the season. Through four games, the Bolts have outscored their opponents 14-0.
Thunder Basin will return to action Tuesday with a home game against Sheridan. The Bolts and Broncs will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at TBHS.
