Dalton Holst didn’t go to Chadron State College with a set-the-world-on-fire attitude.
Holst, 24, was just thankful to keep playing football. The 2016 Campbell County High School graduate received just three college offers to play football.
The standout quarterback was a late addition to Chadron State’s recruiting class when he signed to play for the Eagles in January during his senior year at CCHS.
Holst’s college football career came to an end last weekend. Holst’s final game of his career was a 57-6 win over Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Holst was 16 of 22 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets.
But Holst didn’t just end his college football career with a dominant win. Holst is walking away from the Chadron State football program with his name attached to four individual school records.
A long and promising career
Holst didn’t set out to break records when he arrived in Chadron as a freshman. Holst was just happy his favorite jersey number, No. 14, was still up for grabs when he got there.
Fourteen was a jersey number he’d grown accustomed to wearing on the football field. It was the same number Holst wore when he led Campbell County to the Class 4A state championship game in 2015.
That year, Holst led Class 4A with 3,190 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. His mark of 3,190 passing yards is still a Wyoming state record, according to Wyoming-football.com.
Despite setting the state passing record as a senior, Holst was far from a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He had two offers from Division III schools in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) but was discouraged by the tuition prices standing in the $40,000-50,000 range.
Chadron State was the only Division II school that offered Holst a roster spot. For the past six years, Holst has shown his gratitude by cementing himself as one of the best passers in school history.
In 47 career games, Holst set school records in career passing yards (11,536), passing attempts (1,587), passing touchdowns (97) and total offensive yards (11,598). He also finished second all-time in completions with 882, just 52 behind Jonn McLain’s record of 934.
Holst ended his college career averaging 245.4 yards per game with a 55.6% completion rate and a quarterback efficiency rating of 132.1, according to Chadron State’s website.
The Campbell County graduate redshirted his freshman year in 2016. He won the starting job in 2017 and has kept it ever since. Holst was granted an additional year of college eligibility last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holst won 27 games in his five years as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Many of the games he remembers most vividly are the games that slipped away. But one of his favorite wins as an Eagle was an upset win over Dixie State University in 2019.
Dixie State already had announced it would move up to Division I the next season. Playing on the road in St. George, Utah, Chadron State came out and took an early 21-7 and held onto the lead to win the game 40-27.
A mentor from Gillette
Holst isn’t the only Chadron State quarterback to have a successful high school career in Gillette.
Mason Hamilton is in his second season playing for the Eagles. He was a two-time all-state quarterback for Thunder Basin in 2018 and 2019 and was the Bolts’ first starting quarterback when the school opened in 2017.
Holst and Hamilton aren’t just connected by their hometown. Hamilton’s dad coached Holst when he was playing at Campbell County.
The pair of quarterbacks have helped each other in countless ways over the last two seasons. Holst has been a mentor for Hamilton in the quarterback room while Hamilton also has helped Holst grow as a leader away from the field.
“It’s about as lucky as you can get,” Hamilton said. “He’s one of the best to ever do it at the Division II level and he’s not just a good football player. He’s a great dude and he wants to help you more than he wants to help himself.
“He’s always looking to make everyone around him better. You couldn’t ask to play under a better senior quarterback.”
Last year’s season didn’t count against his eligibility because of COVID-19, so Hamilton is technically still a freshman. He threw his first career touchdown in a game against Western Oregon earlier this month.
Hamilton ended the season 8 of 16 passing for two touchdowns and one interception.
Wyoming athletes naturally have a chip on their shoulders when they move out of state to play college sports, Hamilton said. Since it’s the least populated state in the country, coaches and other athletes often overlook Wyoming kids when it comes to recruiting.
Holst has changed that stereotype in his time as Chadron State’s quarterback, and Hamilton wants to continue the tradition during his career as an Eagle.
The most important thing for Hamilton is to not try and be the next Holst. His goal is to be the best version of himself.
“Those records aren’t going to be beaten for a very long time, if they ever are,” Hamilton said. “You can’t have that in your mind. You just have to go out and win football games because that’s really all that matters.
“He’s going to be a hard one to replace and he’ll probably never be replaced at the level that he played at but you have to focus on doing what you can do.”
Now that his career at Chadron State is coming to a close, Holst has complete confidence in Hamilton and the rest of the Eagles’ football program to continue to find success without him.
“Mason has been such a great kid and he always wants to get better and he wants to learn,” Holst said. “In six years of college football I’ve seen so many great players come in and just not stick it out and not really have the attitude to want to play.
“Everyone wants to say they’re a college football player but they don’t want to actually do the work. Mason truly wants to do the work and get better.”
Beyond the football field
Holst’s record-setting career was attributed to a lot of skill and plenty of hard work. But Holst knows his career at Chadron State wouldn’t have been possible without a little bit of luck to go with it.
“I didn’t even really expect to play, let alone set any records,” Holst said. “I redshirted like a lot of guys do and I was just happy to be on the team and I was just happy to have a locker.
“If you would have told me I’d set records at 18 years old when I first stepped on campus, I would have called you crazy. I was lucky to even play. It just worked out the way it did and I’m really fortunate for it.”
One of those lucky occurrences was not having many other quarterbacks to compete with when he showed up to Chadron State in 2016. After an injury to another quarterback, Holst took over as the starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman and never looked back.
Another factor that contributed to Holst’s record-setting career is the talent he’s had around him on the field over the last six years. Holst was constantly surrounded by talented linemen, running backs and receivers, he said.
“I’ve just had some really fortunate luck with these great offenses,” Holst said. “When you play six years of college football, you kind of luck-in to situations with really good players or really good coaches that utilize the offense in the right ways.
“Sometimes I would literally do the bare minimum by flipping a ball to a guy and it counts as a pass and it ends up going for 60 yards just because the receivers were that good.”
Football has been one of Holst’s biggest priorities for over a decade. Even if his playing days are over, he doesn’t want to give up the game just yet.
Holst finished his bachelors degree in social science education last year but enrolled in a master’s program for organizational management in order to use another year of college eligibility because of COVID-19. His plan now is to finish his master’s degree and to find a graduate assistant position somewhere in the country.
His ultimate goal is to stay connected with football through the different avenues of coaching. He also plans to use his teaching degree in a classroom.
Whether it’s Hamilton or another quarterback, Chadron State’s football team will have a different signal-caller at the helm next season. Holst will still be a part of the Eagles’ football program moving forward, it’ll just be in the record books rather than in the huddle.
Not all records last forever. But the four with Holst’s name on it may go unbroken for a very, very long time.
