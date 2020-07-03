While it wasn't the baseball Gillette fans witnessed during last weekend's tournament win, the Roughriders escaped day two of the Firecracker Tournament with a split in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Roughriders had an eight game win streak snapped against Rocky Mountain (Colorado) in a 5-4 loss of the first game Friday.
Command issues were the story for the Roughriders on the mound, with starter Bode Rivenes struggling to throw strikes consistently. Rivenes pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking five and hitting a batter.
"We didn't attack hitters on the mound," Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. "They're a good team and we didn't do a good job of being aggressive on the mound."
The Roughriders hung in the game for as long as they could, but mistakes on the mound on top of a solid performance from the opposing starter were too much of a hole to climb out of in time to remain undefeated at the tournament.
The Roughriders, down 5-2 going into the seventh inning, nearly mounted a comeback against the Lobos, but fell one run short to take their first loss since June 19.
Mason Powell, who homered Thursday, again led the Roughriders with three hits during the first game of Friday's doublehader. Senior Kaleb Lewis led Gillette with two RBIs, one coming from a clutch sacrifice fly.
Despite the tough loss to begin the day, the Roughriders came out strong in game two against Sterling (Colorado).
"We wanted to get out to a fast start, definitely," Perleberg said. "I thought after we scored three runs early on that we might be able to cruise the rest of the way."
Gillette's strong start was erased by a four-run fourth inning from Sterling, swinging the momentum and also the scoreboard from a 3-1 Roughrider lead to the team being down 5-3.
Giving the opposing team free base-runners was a theme for the Roughriders on Friday. For the day, the pitching staff collectively walked 14 batters, hit four more and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.
"Everything was self-inflicted today," Perleberg said. "Playing like that is not what wins you games."
Despite the inconsistencies, the Roughriders were resilient. During both games, Gillette showed its ability to fight until the last out.
"We just have to know that anybody can go off at any time," Lewis said. "We just have to keep having quality at-bats and play team baseball where we keep passing the bat to the next guy."
After another three runs from Sterling in the fifth inning, the Roughriders were down 8-3 when their bats finally woke up with six unanswered runs.
Senior Hayden Slyte had a clutch two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the Roughriders within striking distance at 8-5 before Brody Richardson scored on a wild pitch to bring the game within two.
Lewis pitched three-up and three-down in the top of the sixth, putting the Roughriders in a good position to take the lead back for good.
Which is exactly what they did.
The Roughriders scored three more runs, one off the bat of a Powell RBI double.
With their first lead since the fourth inning, Perleberg put his faith in junior Matt Newlin, who did not disappoint. Newlin closed out the game for the Roughriders by striking out the side.
The Roughriders' persistence leaves them at 2-1 for the Firecracker tournament with two more games to go in pool play. The top two seeds will compete for the championshipSunday afternoon.
"We got lucky to get out of there with a split," Perleberg said. "The biggest thing was the resiliency and putting our focus into the last three innings of that last game.
"It was a tough day for us and we didn't have our best day today, but I'd rather lose today than on Sunday."
Lewis said the team needs to come back Saturday refocused and re-energized in order to play Rider baseball.
"We just didn't get off the bus ready to play today and we just weren't ready to go," Lewis said. "We can't keep playing not to lose instead of playing to win."
Gillette's next games are Saturday against Premier West (Denver, Colorado) at 5 p.m. and tournament host Post 22 at 7:30 p.m.
