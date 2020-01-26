The second week of high school indoor track and field in Wyoming brought competition to the Campbell County Recreation Center for the Gillette Indoor Track Invite on Friday.
The two Gillette high schools had multiple top finishers at the meet that brought 14 schools and hundreds of athletes to the Energy Capital of the Nation.
“Overall, we’ve got a lot more (personal records), everybody’s getting faster and that’s our goal — progress throughout the season,” Thunder Basin High School coach Tanner Kelting said. “Just make sure they’re getting better each week.”
Thunder Basin’s Hailey Jones won every event she competed in on the day. She took the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 26.50 seconds and won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:29.90.
The Bolts 1,600-meter relay team of Kendall Bellon, Kezley Yeager, Jones and Bailey Carpenter won with a time of 4:22.83. Yeager also won the 400-meter run with a finals time of 1:03.15.
For the boys, Thunder Basin junior sprinter Oscar Martinez was the only first-place finisher with a time of 53.11 in the 400-meter run. He’s aiming to bring his 400 time under 50 seconds this season.
“I feel like I’m going into the season really good, and I’m only going to get better throughout the season. So, it’s a good feeling,” Martinez said.
Campbell County thrower Lauryn Love won the girl’s shot put with a distance of 38-feet, 9-inches. Her main competitor, Cheyenne Central’s Kaitlyn Migneault (she marked 40-feet, 11-inches at her first meet), didn’t throw Friday.
Migneault and Love are always competing for that top spot, and she gets pushed to throw better when Migneault also is in the competition, Love said.
“There wasn’t like the same motivation to just be back-and-forth, first or second with her,” Love said. “We’ve been back and forth since last year.”
Love’s high school goal is to mark a put of 45 feet. If she achieves that, she has a deal with Camel coach Micah Christensen that he will grow out his hair and beard.
CCHS long jumper Nyomi Moore was the only individual Camel to win an event at the the team’s first indoor meet at Casper-Natrona County with a long jump of 16-feet, 7-inches. She took third Friday with a jump of 15-feet, 11.50-inches.
“It’s not my best, definitely, in long jump. I was a little disappointed,” Moore said.
She also took third in the 55-meter dash, second in the 200-meter run and was on the second-place 800-meter relay team.
Moore, a sophomore, is like a Swiss Army knife for the Camels, and she has competed in many events in her short high school indoor career. She is mainly a long jumper and a sprinter, but last season also pole vaulted. She also is going to try the high jump.
“They kind of want me everywhere. I’m still a sophomore. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do. I’m picking things out, trying things,” Moore said. “Anything that I want to do or I want to be good at, I will be good at it. That’s what I tell myself.”
Bolts hurdler Jozi Edwards had the fastest time in the girl’s 55-meter hurdles preliminary round. Then Cody’s Shaffer Grace overtook her in the final and Edwards finished second with a time of 9.21.
“My prelims went better than my finals, but that will happen sometimes. I just have a problem of hitting hurdles all the time,” Edwards said. “I put my toe down and you’re supposed to flex it up.”
Edwards, a senior, is from Wright but runs for the Bolts because her high school doesn’t have an indoor track team. She took a year off last season to play basketball.
Donovan Hoffman, a Bolts sprinter, was beaten by 0.01 seconds in the finals of the 200-meter run by Sheridan’s Brock Bomar. Hoffman placed second with a time of 23.25.
For the boys throwers, Camel senior Vijay Pitter marked the best put by any Gillette high school athlete with a heave of 47-feet, 2-inches, good for fourth place. It was a personal best for Pitter.
He said that his form was off and he expected the personal record put to be short.
“My form wasn’t good and I thought it was going to be crap,” Pitter said. “When he measured it, it was like 47, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take that.’”
Pitter’s goal is to mark a distance over 50 feet and stay ahead of teammate Adam French.
Pitter was followed by Thunder Basin’s Mason Mastellar (46-feet, 6.25-inches), who finished in fifth place, and French (45-feet, 3.25-inches), who was sixth. Thunder Basin’s River Brisko was seventh.
Other high-placing Gillette athletes:
- Campbell County’s Sydalee Brown was third in the girl’s 400-meter run with a 1:05.14. She also took fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 30-feet, 1-inch.
- Campbell County’s Charlotte Marasco was fifth in the girl’s 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.70.
- Steven Mansheim was fifth in the boy’s 55-meter hurdles for Thunder Basin with a 8.69.
- Campbell County’s McKenna Hayes finished fifth in girl’s shot put with a mark of 35 feet, 0.5 inches.
- Thunder Basin’s Angela Youngs was fourth in the 55-meter dash at 7.68.
- Ashley Measles, of TBHS, was fifth in the 200-meter with a time of 29.15.
- Bolt Rylee Brandon was fifth in the 800-meter with a 2:35.51.
- In the boys pole vault, Thunder Basin’s Rico Imus took fourth and Campbell County’s Eli Jones took fifth
The Bolts and Camels indoor track and field teams compete next at another home meet Thursday at the Campbell County Recreation Center. The meet will have athletes from CCHS, TBHS and Sheridan.
“This is the point of the season where you’ve had back-to-back meets, only six days rest. The kids are kind of washed out a little bit,” Camel coach Micah Christensen said. “This next next meet on Thursday with even less recovery time, we probably won’t run everybody. We’ll probably put kids in one or two races, and ones that are sore and hurting right now we’ll probably back off a little bit.”
