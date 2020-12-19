The first weekend of high school basketball is usually an exciting time for both Gillette Class 4A programs. This season, in a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening weekend of basketball was still exciting, but also bizarre for all involved.
Fans were welcomed by school administrators checking tickets at the front doors as only 100 were allowed for each contest in the RE/MAX Basketball Tournament. After the final whistle, rather than gathering on the court to celebrate with players, fans were required to leave the gym for sanitation before the next game.
Players and coaches did not shake hands before or after competition. No jump-balls were held to determine possession. When a big play happened, the only visual sign of excitement came from ripples in the face masks of fans and players cheering from the bench.
The one party involved in the bizarre start to the basketball season who could have been enjoying themselves the most were the referees.
With only 100 fans, the gyms at both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools seemed empty. One may think the limited heckling would have been welcome for the officiating crews.
That wasn’t the case for Mike Castellanos.
Castellanos is in his third season officiating high school basketball. He joined the officiating ranks to get involved and become part of the action as a sports enthusiast himself.
The four high school games he’s worked so far this season were just as weird for him as they were for everybody else.
“I personally don’t like it,” Castellanos said of games seeming more like scrimmages. “It’s probably easier on officials because you’re not getting chirped at as much, but it’s not nearly as fun.”
Campbell County and Thunder Basin players each received four tickets for supporters to come watch them play, while visiting players were each given two tickets. No matter how many fans are in the stands, they seem to always have one target for their frustrations as they watch on: officiating.
“You’ll hear people start to chirp and then they’ll quickly quiet down,” Castellanos said. “That’s when they realize that you can hear them.”
Castellanos and his fellow officials knew what they were getting into when they decided to become referees. It’s all apart of the job, Castellanos said.
While players on the court are less likely to voice their opinions directly to the referee, coaches on the sidelines are a completely different story, Castellanos said. Hearing a head coach argue a call in a less-than-friendly tone is expected every night he suits up in black and white, regardless of how many fans are in the seats.
“I think people need to realize, regardless of COVID and the gym being quiet, it’s a coach’s job to advocate for their players and their kids,” Castellanos said. “If they don’t like something, they will let you know. And they should.”
Aaron Leach of Sheridan is officiating his 18th basketball season. In the eight games he’s worked so far, he said he’s ready for the limit on fans to lift.
“I dislike it,” Leach said. “I like when there’s more energy from the home fans because there isn’t much of a student section or band participation now. I miss the atmosphere.”
While Castellanos and Leach have something to compare this season to, Grant Storebo of Laramie is beginning his first year of officiating high school basketball. As a former college player at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, Storebo knows how much of an impact fans can have on a basketball game.
While he doesn’t necessarily like not having large crowds in the stands, he said it makes his job easier.
“I think the interaction with coaches and players is much easier and less gets lost because there’s no crowd noise,” Storebo said. “In terms of the actual game play, I think it actually makes everybody a little better.”
In the four games he’s officiated so far, Storebo said they’ve felt more like scrimmages than actual high school games. Still getting accustomed to officiating at the high school level, Storebo is taking advantage of the smaller crowds by learning everything he can while he can still hear on the court.
The trek through the COVID-19 situation has been far from smooth for prep athletics, but the goal for everyone is to be grateful to be playing, coaching, watching or officiating games at all.
As bizarre as it may seem, local referees who have gotten a taste of officiating games with small crowds may already miss being heckled and chanted at by student sections. After all, the heckling and chants make the referees part of the game that brought them there in the first place.
