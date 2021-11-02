For just the second time since 2004, Gillette won’t have a high school football team playing in a November playoff game.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County were eliminated in the Class 4A quarterfinals Friday. The Camels lost 31-12 on the road to the defending champions of Cheyenne East and the Bolts lost an overtime thriller 17-14 to Natrona County in Casper.
While neither team’s season ended the way they wanted it to, both Thunder Basin and Campbell County showed plenty of promise for the future of Gillette high school football.
Bolts finish season 6-4
After Friday’s loss to Natrona County, Thunder Basin won’t play in the state semifinals for the first time since the school’s first season in 2017. The Bolts lost in the semifinals in 2018 before finishing as the state runner-up the past two seasons.
This year’s team faced the task of replacing all but two starters from last year’s roster, but it was an obstacle the Bolts handled almost flawlessly throughout the regular season.
Thunder Basin started the season 6-1 before dropping its last three games, including Friday’s quarterfinal matchup. The Bolts led Natrona County 14-7 with 3 minutes left in the game but the Mustangs were able to tie the game with 40 seconds left to push the game to overtime.
In overtime, Thunder Basin failed to score after a missed field goal attempt by senior Cade Ayers. Natrona County capitalized on the mistake by knocking in a game-winning field goal on the next possession to punch its ticket to the semifinals while simultaneously ending the Bolts’ season.
Senior quarterback Ryan Baker thinks that despite the loss, Friday’s game will always be a reminder of how hard the Bolts fought.
“We never gave up that entire game,” Baker said. “Obviously it didn’t go our way but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be able to say we didn’t give it everything we had.
“It sucks the way it ended but at the end of the day it’s bigger than football. It sucks but sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”
Friday’s game against Natrona County was less about the final result and more about realizing the brotherhood he and his teammates had created this season, Baker said. After Ayers missed his overtime kick, Baker and his teammates immediately gathered around him and refused to let Ayers take the blame for the overtime loss.
“Of course he kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’” Baker said. “But you can never blame a loss on one kid. As an offense, you don’t want to put your kicker in that situation. If we score a touchdown there, it’s different.
“You can sit there and pick and choose, ‘Well if this happened or this happened,’ but at the end of the day, if we had to go through and do that game again I’d choose to kick it every time because he’s a great kicker and I had faith in him all season. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”
The Bolts made the playoffs all four years Baker and his senior teammates were in the program. Even with Friday’s loss, his time as a Bolt reflects how successful coach Trent Pikula and his staff have been in cementing Thunder Basin as a state championship contender year in and year out.
“It’s pretty unheard of for a program to start up like this,” Baker said. “It really is just a credit to the coaches that have put in the time to get us there. It takes a lot of work for both the coaches and the players to really buy in and I think we all have.”
Baker will cherish his time under the Friday night lights and all the memories he and his teammates have made playing football together. While he’s not looking forward to turning in his pads and helmet one last time, Baker does have one goal keeping his spirits alive.
Baker, Ayers and a handful of other football teammates are already setting their sights on winning the school’s first boys basketball title in March.
Camels end season 4-6
From 2017 to 2020, Campbell County won just three football games.
This year’s team won four games in an eight week span and played in its first playoff game since the 2019 season.
While the Camels’ season ended with a disappointing 31-12 loss to Cheyenne East on Friday, Campbell County fans have plenty to look forward to. This year’s team had a good balance between senior leadership and overachieving underclassmen, and those underclassmen will look to carry the torch in a rejuvenated CCHS football program.
“It was a great season with a great group of kids,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “It’s really set things in motion and has really set a precedence for this program. This was a turning point team.”
This year’s Camels accomplished the program’s best season since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. In September, Campbell County won its first home game since 2019. A week later, the Camels won in its first homecoming game in five years.
To this year’s group, especially the senior class, it was inspiring to see how far the team has grown through the adversity of the last four seasons, Rose said.
“It says a lot about them and their character and the love of the game they have,” Rose said.
Two of the overachieving underclassmen were at quarterback. Sophomore Aidan Dorr and freshman Mason Drube spent the majority of season splitting snaps at the position before Dorr went down with a broke ankle last month.
Junior Ian Carter finished the regular season No. 10 in Class 4A in rushing and likely will return as a senior next season.
In a season full of accomplishments, the Camels would have liked to add their first playoff win since 2016 to the list. But even with the loss, Campbell County proved to the rest of Class 4A it’s no longer an easy win on the schedule.
“We’ll look back on this year’s group and reference them a lot,” Rose said. “Here’s what all these kids did to ensure that they and their teammates were successful. That’s a really good thing to lean on going forward with those younger guys.”
Gillette football fans won’t have a team to root for this November, but quarterfinal playoff losses aren’t enough to deter the path both Thunder Basin and Campbell County’s football programs have created.
Maybe one day soon, Gillette fans will go from having no team to root for in the semifinals to having two.
