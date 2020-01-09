Gillette College may have had a long bus ride to get to Rock Springs on Wednesday, but it was the Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team that had a rocky ride once the teams tipped off.
WWCC (3-12) shot 2-30 from the field in the first half to help pace the Pronghorns (15-2) to a 35-7 halftime lead to eventually corral the Mustangs 68-39 in the first Region IX North conference game of the season.
Despite the blowout victory, Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis wasn’t content with the offensive play of her team.
“We didn’t have a lot of real flow to our offense in the first half, and I think that really hurt us,” Lewis said. “We played decent defense but our offense, we just had no flow to it and we weren’t working really well together.”
The Pronghorns out-scored the Mustangs by a point in the second half after Rock Springs’ shooting improved to 28% in the second half. By then, the Gillette College lead was too much to deal with.
Gillette College forward Molly Coleman of Adelaide, Australia, led the team with 17 points on 7-11 field goal shooting. She added eight rebounds and two steals.
“She’s just solid. She’s solid underneath the basket and does a great job for us inside,” Lewis said about Coleman. “It’s great to have such a great inside presence and she did a great job tonight.”
Point guard Skylar Patton was second with 13 points, and she notched a team-high five assists as well. Guard Shelby Clark hit 3-5 3-point attempts to help her to 11 points.
Pronghorns leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea scored seven points and snagged 11 rebounds. She shot 3-13 from the field and 1-7 from 3-point range.
“The thing that makes Kobe really special is that when she’s not scoring she does so many of the things that still help us win,” Lewis said about King-Hawea.
Stand-out stats
- The Pronghorns notched 15 steals as a team.
- They tallied nine assists and averaged 20 assists per game before Wednesday.
- Gillette College out-shot Western Wyoming 42.9% to 18.2% in field goal percentage.
- The Pronghorns hit 6-16 free throws in the game, good for 37.5%. “We can’t win close games shooting 37% from the free throw line, so we got to get better,” Lewis said.
Gillette College plays next at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pronghorn Center against Central Wyoming College (4-10). Central Wyoming College has lost its last four games, including a Wednesday 63-51 decision to Casper College.
“They’re a very good team, so we got to be ready to go and play a lot better than we did tonight,” Lewis said.
