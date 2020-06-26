Another night of powerful pitching and big hitting propelled the Gillette Roughriders to an eight-run home win Friday.
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team faced off against the Colorado Ducks (Denver, Colorado) with a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed for bracket play of the 35th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament. It only took five innings for the Roughriders to lock up the 9-1 win (run difference rule), with Mason Powell pitching a complete game one-hitter on the mound.
The Ducks actually jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the energy in their dugout was off the charts. But Gillette answered right back, as senior Hayden Sylte scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first off an RBI single from Powell.
“They came out ready to play, ready to rock. They were pretty excited, so being able to hop back on and get in our rhythm was really fun,” Sylte said. “They started off super hot and we just got back to the dugout knowing that we were the better, more mature team.”
Sylte continued to pace the offense in the second inning and capped a streak of three straight doubles for the Roughriders. Zach Brown, Kaden Race and Sylte all came up with two baggers, all of which drove in runs to put Gillette up 4-1 going into the third inning.
The Roughriders found more extra-base magic during a game-clinching outburst in the fourth inning. Race started the inning with an RBI double, driving in Tanner Richards, before Sylte doubled right behind him to drive in another two runs and make it 7-1.
“That game was electric from our side. It was so fun to be a part of. You’ve got guys hitting doubles back to back, just trading places,” Sylte said. “People were just going crazy. It was an electric atmosphere.”
Two batters later, Kaleb Lewis hit another double, driving in Sylte and Powell to put the Roughriders into the driver’s seat at 9-1. Sylte finished the game 2-3 with three RBIs. Race, 3-3, and Lewis, 2-3, both drove in a pair of runs.
Powell came up with the first RBI of the game, but he admitted he’s not getting the same kind of production as he was during his red-hot start to the season. That’s why it felt so good to get out on the mound and contribute in a different way.
“I love pitching, because you just get to compete. … It was super fun to go up there and kind of show them, ‘Hey, we’re better than you guys,” Powell said. “Right now, I’m maybe not hitting the hottest, but you just have to do whatever you can to help your team win. Tonight, I felt like I could do that with my pitching.”
The only run Powell gave up came off the only hit he surrendered — a single in the first inning that followed a hit by pitch and stolen base. But he was dominant the rest of the way, finishing with eight strikeouts and just the one hit.
The response to giving up the early run was key for the Roughriders and Powell especially. He said he was “furious” as he came back to the mound after surrendering the first-inning run, but he told himself to step back and look at the big picture. Sure enough, the offense got the run right back.
“That just kind of shook me out of it,” Powell said. “I took a really deep breath and said, ‘It’s just the first inning of the game, you’re alright. Go out there and show them what you can do.’”
The win gives Gillette an automatic bid to the semifinal game Friday night at 6 p.m. against either Premier West (Colorado) or Mitchell, South Dakota. The Roughriders have beaten both teams already this summer.
Gillette coach Nate Perleberg expects a tough challenge from either opponent, but his pitching staff has been up to every test throughout this tournament. Sylte threw a perfect game Thursday afternoon and then Bode Rivenes and Powell followed that up with one-hitters in the two following games.
"Pitching-wise, it's just uncommon. What we have right now is not the norm," Perleberg said. "You've probably got five or six guys that could be aces on a lot of teams that I've coached in 15 years here."
Now it’s time to see what Matt Newlin and Jason Fink can do on the mound during the next two games.
