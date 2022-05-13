The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team earned a trip to the Class 4A East regional title game with a 2-0 win over Cheyenne East on Friday in Cheyenne.
The two-goal win came in the semifinal round of this weekend's regional tournament. The Bolts had a first-round bye after going into the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a perfect 13-0 record.
The Bolts and Thunderbirds ended the first half tied 0-0 but Thunder Basin was able to break the tie with a goal in the first minute of the second half. Senior Alex Michael sent in a corner kick and sophomore Cena Carlson headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead.
Carlson scored her second goal of the game 27 minutes later to stretch the lead to 2-0. Thunder Basin was able to hold onto the lead to clinch a spot in the regional title game.
Thunder Basin will face Sheridan in the championship game at noon Saturday in Cheyenne. The Bolts swept the Broncs in the regular season, including a 3-0 win at home last weekend.
On the boys side, the Thunder Basin boys advanced to the regional semifinals after beating Campbell County 1-0 in overtime on Thursday. The Bolts faced No. 1 seed Laramie on Friday and lost 2-0.
The Plainsmen led 1-0 at halftime after scoring in the 29th minute on a penalty kick. Laramie scored once more in the second half to move onto the regional championship game.
The Bolts will play in the third-place game against Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.