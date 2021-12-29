The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won both of its games at the Hoop City Classic this week in South Dakota. The Bolts beat Mitchell 61-45 on Tuesday and Elk Point-Jefferson 61-39 on Wednesday.
Against Mitchell, all-state junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 19 points, followed by Laney McCarty with 14, Kambel Cox with eight, Eagan Clark with seven and Kinley Solem with five.
McCarty led the Bolts in scoring against Elk Point-Jefferson with 14 points, followed by Cox with 10, Spelts and Attie Westbrook with eight, Risa Pilon with six and Gabby Mendoza with five.
Thunder Basin went into the tournament ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and are now 6-2 on the season.
Thunder Basin will close out the Hoop City Classic against Brandon Valley on Thursday.
