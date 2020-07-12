It took an extra inning, but the Jamestown Eagles of North Dakota beat the Gillette Roughriders 1-0 on Sunday in the 2020 Phil Brown Classic championship game.
The Eagles had the advantage of playing in their home stadium and in front of their crowd, but that didn't phase Gillette senior Hayden Slyte, who dominated for the Roughriders on the mound.
"I felt pretty good," Sylte said. "Tanner (Richards, catcher) called a really great game and I was just able to execute on a lot of those pitches."
Slyte threw seven innings for Gillette and piled up 11 strikeouts. The North Dakota State University commit only gave up two hits in the championship game, but unfortunately for the Roughriders, the game went to extra innings and Slyte had to be taken out because of his pitch count.
"I really did not want to come out of that game," Slyte said. "I was feeling good, but I didn't realize my pitch count was so high. I was at 98 (pitches)."
The game was a scoreless tie in the bottom of the eighth inning when Bode Rivenes relieved Slyte. Jamestown loaded the bases with only one out and scored the game winning run on a walk-off fielder's choice.
The Roughriders had plenty of chances to score Sunday, stranding 17 runners, including leaving the bases loaded four times in the game.
"It's definitely a little frustrating," Sylte said. "Not just as the pitcher but for the team. We just need to execute better in certain situations."
The loss to Jamestown marks the 10th loss on the season for Gillette, bringing their overall record to 36-10 and ending the team's five-game winning streak.
"It's really frustrating, it still is," Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. "It was just guys trying to do too much at the plate and focusing more on trying to get a hit and trying to be the hero instead of just passing the bat to the next guy."
Perleberg said Sylte was aggressive and opportunistic on the mound and got better as he went along. He said he did everything the coaching staff asked of him but took a no-decision despite giving up no runs.
"The pitching coach told our guys, 'Get him one run and we'll win this game,'" Perleberg said. "And we couldn't even do that."
Some positives did come out of the second-place finish in Jamestown. In the four games Gillette played, they outscored opponents 24-2.
The brightest spot this weekend for the Roughriders was their starting rotation with four dominant performances in a competitive tournament.
Jason Fink, Brody Richardson, Mason Powell and Slyte gave up no earned runs in a combined 22 innings pitched. The group also struck out 26 batters between them.
While the Roughriders were shut out Sunday, their bats also were lively overall. Before Sunday, Gillette scored in bunches and everybody in the lineup was involved offensively.
The one-two punch of Powell and senior Kaleb Lewis continues to haunt opposing pitchers, as the two hitters in the middle of the Roughriders lineup have more than 100 RBIs combined on the season.
Gillette looked good defensively in Jamestown, which was an improvement over last weekend's tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, but three errors in Sunday's loss ended up being a difference maker in a pitchers' duel.
Perleberg, a Jamestown native, said the Eagles are a good program that isn't afraid to play big games.
"We're a constant team in this tournament every year and it was one of our goals to win this tournament," Perleberg said. "It's hard right now because we felt like we should have won this tournament.
"Jamestown was the more disciplined team and we didn't handle ourselves very well today. That's the biggest disappointment right now, we just have to get better under pressure."
The Roughriders will be off before traveling back to Rapid City for the Veterans Classic Tournament on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.