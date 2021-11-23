Six athletes from Thunder Basin High School and three from Campbell County were named to the Class 4A all-state roster this weekend following the conclusion of the fall sports season.
Bolts' senior Cade Ayers was the lone Gillette athlete to earn all-state honors both offensively and defensively (wide receiver and defensive back). Other Thunder Basin all-state selections include senior offensive lineman Jayden Luciano, senior running back Isaiah Haliburton, senior quarterback Ryan Baker (at-large offensive selection), senior defensive lineman Ethan Cox and senior linebacker Caden Randall.
For Campbell County, senior offensive lineman Taylor Foss was named all-state for the second consecutive year. Senior linebacker Will Miller earned all-state honors for his second straight season as well while senior Logan Dymond was named all-state at defensive lineman.
The Bolts also earned 21 all-conference awards by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Thunder Basin had eight all-conference selections on offense, including Ayers (first team, wide receiver), Kayden LaFramboise (second team, wide receiver), Ryan Jordan (second team, wide receiver), Luciano (first team, offensive lineman), Gavin Lubovinsky (first team, offensive lineman), Aidyn Mitchell (second team, offensive lineman), Baker (first team, quarterback) and Haliburton (first team, running back).
Defensive all-conference selections for the Bolts included Cox (first team, defensive lineman), Paul McInerney (first team, defensive lineman), Lubovinsky (second team, defensive lineman), Lane Catlin (second team, defensive lineman), Randall (first team, linebacker), Dillon Glick (first team, linebacker), Logan Loftus (second team, linebacker), Ayers (first team, defensive back), LaFramboise (second team, defensive back), Jordan (second team, defensive back), LaFramboise (second team, at-large defense), Haliburton (second team, kick/punt return specialist) and Ayers (second team, kicking specialist).
Campbell County won 33 all-conference awards, including 18 on offense and 15 on defense.
Offensive selections include Dymond (second team, tight end), Brady Tompkins (first team, wide receiver), Jeff Pelton (second team, wide receiver), Remar Pitter (second team, wide receiver), Jace Walter (honorable mention, wide receiver), Foss (first team, offensive lineman), Jaedian Neal (first team, offensive lineman), Cooper Stevens (second team, offensive lineman), Morgan Dykes (second team, offensive lineman), Tim Verburg (second team, offensive lineman), James Pelton (honorable mention, offensive lineman), Talan Gompf (honorable mention, offensive lineman), Aidan Dorr (second team, quarterback), Mason Drube (honorable mention, quarterback), Will Miller (first team, running back; second team, offensive player of the year) and Ian Carter (second team, running back; second team, at-large offense).
Defensive selections included Dymond (first team, defensive lineman), Foss (first team, defensive lineman), Verburg (second team, defensive lineman), Pelton (second team, defensive lineman), Miller (first team, linebacker), Keifer Gossel (honorable mention, linebacker), Tompkins (first team, defensive back), Alec Sharkey (second team, defensive back), Carter (second team, defensive back), Walter (second team, defensive back), Verburg (honorable mention, at-large defense), Tompkins (honorable mention, kick/punt return specialist), Pitter (first team, punter), Miller (honorable mention, defensive player of the year) and Dymond (honorable mention, lineman of the year).
