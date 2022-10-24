The Campbell County girls cross-country team finished Saturday’s 4A state meet in eighth place as the Thunder Basin girls placed 10th in the 11-team state competition.
The Camels had 193 points and finished 11 points behind the next closest team, seventh-place Star Valley. The Bolts ended the run with 260 points, behind ninth-place Kelly Walsh by 44 points and ahead of last-place Rock Springs by 43.
