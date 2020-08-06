Maria Farnum could barely put her experience at the High School National Golf Invitational into words after Wednesday's final round.
The Thunder Basin High School senior was part of the state champion golf team that had a chance to compete this week at the historic Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, home to three U.S. Open Championships.
Farnum said it was an unforgettable experience, even though she and the four other Bolts didn't shoot the same low scores they were used to in Wyoming. They played the third and final round Wednesday, with Farnum finishing tied for 68th of 105 contestants.
"It was just absolutely incredible. I can't even begin to describe the whole experience," she said. "My scores weren't that great, but just having the opportunity to play here was just unforgettable, honestly."
Farnum finished the tournament with a 12-over-par round of 84, which was her best of the three days. On Day One, she shot a 92, followed by an 87 Tuesday.
Farnum said Pinehurst, which has nine 18-hole courses, was "incredibly harder" than the courses the Bolts are used to in Wyoming. Her chipping and putting was a little off, but she was proud that she was able to grind through some of the struggles.
There were a few shots in particular that stuck out to Farnum and they all came from Wednesday's round. The most memorable wasn't even a hole that she scored par or better.
It was during the early stages of the final round following a tee shot that she hit out of bounds. It was a flashback to some of her struggles Monday and Tuesday, but she refused to let the bad shot become a major setback.
Farnum stuck it on the green from about 180 yards on the next shot and then drained a 25- to 30-foot putt for a hard-earned bogey. She said shooting 84 in the final round made it "much easier" to return home after struggling the first two days.
"It wasn't necessarily a great hole for me ... but I came back and told myself I wasn't going to let this hole go south," Farnum said. "Today I had some good shots that really stuck out."
Everything at Pinehurst was eye-popping — from the course conditions, which coach Kameron Hunter called "immaculate," to the stiff competition from high school athletes from more than 40 states.
Farnum saw the best player at the tournament up close and personal during the opening round Monday. Georgia's Loralie Cowart, who won the tournament by shooting even par, was Farnum's playing partner and she couldn't help but be impressed by her 2-under-par score to open the tourney.
"That was incredible to witness. She was an amazing player," Farnum said. "You look over and she's shooting for a birdie or an eagle when you're on a triple (bogey)."
TBHS senior Karissa Tranas actually had the lowest single-round score of the five Bolts players, shooting an 10-over 82 Wednesday. Overall, she finished 89th with a score of 101 Monday and 93 Tuesday.
Darby Barstad was the next-highest finisher for TBHS in 98th, while Arilyn Johnson and Hailey Westbrook placed 102nd and 103rd, respectively.
Farnum acknowledged that she and her teammates would have liked to score a little better, but she couldn't have been happier with the team's efforts on the biggest stage.
"I'm honestly super proud of our team," said Farnum, who also played in the America's Cup in California last summer. "I think we could've done better, but it was conditions that we weren't used to and it was the first time for pretty much everyone else on the team playing in high pressure and amazing competition."
On the boys side, Casper-Kelly Walsh's Parker Paxton finished in a tie for 24th with a score of 6 over par.
The Thunder Basin team is set to return to Gillette after staying in Pinehurst following Wednesday's final round.
