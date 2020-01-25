The Cowboy State Games returned to Gillette this year with their first weekend of competition this weekend at Cam-plex with a softball and pickleball competition.
The Cowboy State Games are Wyoming’s official State Games of America, providing sporting events of all types for all ages.
For example, this year the Cam-plex gym is split in half with its sport court flooring on one side for indoor softball, and a concrete floor on the other side for pickleball.
There are eight softball teams and about 55 pickleball athletes of all ages playing, about 150 total, said Luke Bennett, an avid softball player who is helping run the Cowboy State Games.
Bennett is a part of the local TBH Athletics, and he and his softball group are helping the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Cam-plex staff and other volunteers put on the event.
“Gillette needs something. It really does,” Bennett said about indoor sports options. “There’s a lot of active people here. We’ve always been a sports community. It’s just once you get out of high school, what to do next?”
The Cowboy State Games used to be in Gillette years ago and were held in Casper for the last three years. There was a hiatus of several years where the games had no host city, said Christen Burdette of the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The CVB successfully applied to the National Congress of State Games for Gillette to become the host city again, Bennett said. Overall, 65% of the events need to be hosted here to be considered the host city.
Bennett said the partners running the Cowboy State Games here will try to include events in Casper as well because it is a statewide event. However, people from outside the state also can compete.
Gillette has a three-year guarantee on hosting before the National Congress of State Games considers making it permanent, Bennett said.
“After three years, they can decide, ‘Well, we don’t think they’re doing a good enough job,’” Bennett said. “Or they give us permanent status. … If we get permanent status, we give it up when we give it up.”
Bennett said the group needs to run seven events to meet the standard.
The Cowboy State Games plans to partner with Touch of Gold Wrestling Club for a youth wrestling tournament, the Cowboy State Games Ironman Tournament, next weekend.
There are other activities the group is considering, including skateboarding, martial arts, cycling and paintball, Bennett said, adding that local sports groups have reached out for help with their events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.