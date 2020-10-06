The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school football teams both are two-thirds into a prep football season many wondered would ever happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bolts and Camels are on opposite sides of the Wyoming Class 4A standings. Thunder Basin (5-1) is the No. 2-ranked team in WyoPrep.com’s coaches and media football rankings. The Camels (1-5) are tied with Laramie (1-5) for eighth place in the standings just ahead of Cheyenne South (0-6).
The state playoffs takes the top eight teams of the 10 at the 4A level.
Having lost to Laramie 35-22 earlier this season, the Plainsmen have the tie-breaker, which would push the Camels to ninth place in the standings. If the season were to end today, Campbell County would be eliminated from playoff contention.
Luckily for the Camels, and for fans of 4A football, the regular season still has three games left. While Campbell County will be fighting for a playoff spot in November, Thunder Basin will play some of the best teams in the state in hopes of securing a top seed going into the postseason.
Here’s a look at what each team has left in the 2020 prep football regular season.
Thunder Basin
The Bolts are motivated by a 35-26 loss to Sheridan in last year’s state championship game. It was the only loss on an otherwise undefeated season.
Thunder Basin got off to a hot start in 2020, winning their first three games over Rock Springs, Cheyenne South and a thriller over Cheyenne East in the season-opener.
The win streak was broken in week three on the road against No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central, 38-26.
The Bolts responded to the loss with back-to-back wins over cross-town rival Campbell County and Casper Kelly Walsh to push the team to 5-1 two-thirds through the season.
Thunder Basin’s work is far from over, as the Bolts still face Laramie and Natrona County before a state championship rematch at Sheridan the final week of the season.
While Laramie has sputtered to a 1-5 start, the Plainsmen will look to contest with the state’s No. 2-ranked team to make things interesting in the 4A standings. It will be Thunder Basin’s last home game of the regular season.
In week seven, the Bolts travel to Casper for a game against Natrona County. The Mustangs are coming off a four-overtime victory over No. 4-ranked Sheridan on Friday that brings them to 3-3 on the season.
Thunder Basin will then travel to Sheridan to face the Broncs in the regular season finale.
The three remaining games will be crucial for the Bolts to lock up its best chance for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. While the state championship game is typically hosted in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium, because of COVID-19 restrictions this year’s title game will be hosted by the highest-seeded team.
Through the first six games, the Bolts have led the state in total offense. Going into week five, Thunder Basin was averaging 44 points per game.
A staple of the Bolts offense has been senior running back Jaxon Pikula. After Friday’s game against Kelly Walsh, where he had four rushing touchdowns, Pikula leads the state with 15 total touchdowns on the year.
Pikula has tallied 870 rushing yards and added 275 more receiving yards out of the backfield. He’s accounted for 90 points for the Bolts’ offense, which is a testament to both his athleticism as well as the dominance of the Thunder Basin offensive line.
First-year starter Ryan Baker, a junior, has been as consistent as they come at quarterback for the Bolts. When asked to throw, Baker has been efficient and opportunistic under center.
Through Sept. 29, Baker was second only to Cheyenne East’s Graedyn Buell with an average of 237.6 passing yards per game. Heading into the game against Kelly Walsh, Baker had 11 touchdowns to just four interceptions and was averaging 16.3 yards per completion.
The Bolts punishing offense and explosive defense will look to continue their success heading into the last three games of the season.
Campbell County
While Campbell County’s offense has been as efficient as Thunder Basin’s, the Camels are coming off a statement performance against No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central on Friday.
The Camels have stumbled into a 1-5 start to the season with losses to Rock Springs, Laramie, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin and Central. Their lone win was a 49-0 blowout of Cheyenne South.
While the road has been far from smooth for Campbell County up to this point in the season, the future looks promising after Friday’s homecoming performance against Central.
The Camels went into the locker room at halftime down by just a point to the best team in the state, 7-6. The Camels eventually fell out of reach and lost to the Indians 19-6, but the game was an all-out performance on both sides of the ball and gives the Camels confidence going into the last three games of the season.
Having already given Laramie their only win of the season, the Camels will likely need to win at least one of their final three games to make the playoffs. The stakes are similar to last season when the Camels squeaked into the state tournament as the No. 8 seed with two wins and nearly took down No. 1 seed and cross-town rival Thunder Basin in the first round, losing 24-20.
Earning a second victory this season will be an uphill battle, but the Camels will want to capitalize on the momentum gained Friday night.
Next for Campbell County will be a home game against Natrona County, which is coming off an upset of No. 4-ranked Sheridan. Though it took four overtimes to bring down the Broncs, the Mustangs will be coming to Gillette with a lot of momentum.
In week seven, the Camels travel to Sheridan to take on the now 3-3 Broncs. Sheridan’s record is slightly misleading as the team was ranked No. 1 earlier in the season before before losses to Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Natrona County.
The Camels’ final regular season game is at home against Kelly Walsh.
If Campbell County can win at least one of these contests while Laramie and Cheyenne South go winless in the home stretch, Campbell County could easily find itself in a playoff spot potentially re-matching Thunder Basin or Cheyenne Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.