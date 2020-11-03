The first week of the Wyoming Class 4A high school football state playoffs was highlighted by a pair of potential upsets.
At Thunder Basin Stadium, winter weather earlier in the week was replaced with 60-degree temperatures and sunshine. On the field, No. 3 seed Thunder Basin High School went into halftime down 14-0 to No. 6 seed Natrona County, a team the Bolts beat 40-0 two weeks before. Across the state, No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central was losing to No. 7 seed Kelly Walsh by the same score at halftime.
In the end, only Kelly Walsh managed to hold on to upset Central.
In Gillette, Thunder Basin had a second-half comeback to score 19 unanswered points to beat the Mustangs and claim a spot in the semifinal game of the state tournament. During the Bolts comeback, players and coaches were unaware of what was happening 240 miles away as Kelly Walsh was beating Central.
Central, the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football polls for much of the year, was mounting a comeback on Kelly Walsh late in the fourth quarter. But the Trojans forced an interception and ran the clock out, ending Cheyenne Central’s season at the same time Thunder Basin’s season was granted a second life.
The outcomes also gave Thunder Basin another home playoff game hosting Kelly Walsh this week in the state semifinals.
Penalties and controversy
Friday’s game between the Bolts and Mustangs was riddled with personal foul penalties and plenty of trash-talk.
In the second quarter, Thunder Basin was two plays into its second offensive drive of the game and facing a third and 17 when quarterback Ryan Baker took off on a scramble down the sideline to gain a first down.
Things got dicey between the two teams when a Mustang defender collided with Baker in a helmet-to-helmet tackle that also was a borderline late hit out of bounds on the Thunder Basin sideline. While the referees flagged Natrona County for the hit, a Bolts player on the sideline shoved the defender to the turf and drew a personal foul. Instead of converting a third and 17, the Bolts were backed up to their own 22-yard line for a third and 32.
The chippy play between the teams never fizzled.
The Bolts went into the locker room down 14-0, a streak of six straight quarters without scoring a point going back to last week’s 35-0 loss to Sheridan to end the regular season.
Thunder Basin came out of halftime looking like a completely different unit, scoring on their first offensive play of the half after forcing a quick three-and-out from the Natrona County offense.
The 46-yard touchdown reception for senior Jaxon Pikula put the Bolts on the board. After a bad snap on the extra point, the Mustangs were leading 14-6.
The Bolts defense looked electric in the second half, forcing a second straight three-and-out to give the Thunder Basin offense the ball right back. The Bolts capitalized on a 11-play drive, 67-yard scoring drive that ended with a Hayden Lunberg 3-yard touchdown run to make the game 14-13.
The teams traded a pair of punts before the Bolts’ defense held strong to force another Mustang punt to give Thunder Basin the ball back at their own 40-yard line.
The Bolts offense went out on the field having no idea it would probably be one of the most interesting, and most confusing, drives of their high school careers.
After Pikula was ruled down before fumbling the football on a 6-yard run, Baker threw a 33-yard pass to Ty Myers to bring the Bolts to the Mustangs’ 2-yard line and set up a first and goal.
Natrona County coach Steve Harshman called a timeout and stormed onto the field to have a word with the referees as he thought the Bolts had 12 players on the field for the play. Video seemed to confirm his claim that Thunder Basin should have been penalized for having an extra player in on the play.
After an extended, and animated, conversation with officials, a flag was thrown and Harshman was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“I didn’t know what they were angry about. As they started to walk out on the field and all that went down I just went into the huddle because they called a timeout,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “That’s when they said it was about having 12 men on the field.
“If that was the case it was a missed call, but that stuff happens in football. Unfortunately for them, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t.”
The next play, Pixula took a handoff from Baker and fumbled the ball back to the 7-yard line, but the Bolts were able to recover it. The Bolts were only able to get back to the 1-yard line on a five-yard pass on third down, but the Mustangs were called for roughing the passer to give the Bolts a fresh set of downs at the 1.
The next play, Baker ran the ball in for a touchdown to give the Bolts a 19-14 lead with 3 minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs had one last chance to take the lead back, but senior linebacker Brody Richardson recorded two sacks in four plays to help Thunder Basin stuff the Natrona County offense. Three kneel-downs later and the game clock was at zero.
On to the semis
While Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs and Laramie’s seasons ended with losses Friday, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, Sheridan and Kelly Walsh will move on to the next round.
No. 1 seed Cheyenne East will host No. 4 seed Sheridan while No. 7 Kelly Walsh will travel to Gillette to face No. 3 Thunder Basin.
While Kelly Walsh is a playoff team in their own right, the Bolts dodged having to play Cheyenne Central, which beat Thunder Basin in week three 38-26. The Bolts beat Kelly Walsh 35-13 in week five.
The Bolts will have to prepare this week for the Trojans’ unique offense, Pikula said.
“They’re different than any other team we play all year with the offense that they run,” Pikula said. “They run a gun-option that is a whole different scheme than you go against every week so it’s different for our defense.
“They have a big back and their quarterback is pretty quick. They try and throw some different looks at you to try and get your defense out of position.”
Home-field advantage is granted to the highest seed in the playoffs, so instead of traveling to Cheyenne, the Bolts will stay at home for a second-straight playoff game.
“Especially in Wyoming because the bus trips are so long, it’s always nice to be able to stay home and play on your own field,” Pikula said. “The more routine you can keep them in the better. Not having to go to Cheyenne and the fact that we can stay home is huge for us.”
Cheyenne East will have its hands full with Sheridan on the other side of the bracket. The Broncs (7-3) are riding a four-game win streak going back to the regular season.
The Thunderbirds (9-1) have a nine-game win streak of their own, with their only loss of the season coming in the first regular season game against the Bolts. While Thunder Basin’s focus Friday will be on Kelly Walsh, the other semifinal game is intriguing.
If the Bolts get past the Trojans in the semifinals, where they will play next will be determined by the winner between East and Sheridan.
If the Thunderbirds win, they will host the championship game as the highest-seeded team. If Sheridan wins, the Bolts will stay at home to host the championship as they are seeded higher than the Broncs.
A Sheridan win also would set up a rematch of last year’s 4A championship game, won by the Broncs 35-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.