The Campbell County High School boys couldn’t find their shooting stroke and the result was another run-away loss in their second game of the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational on Friday.
The Camels shot 29% from the field and let the visiting Miramonte High School (from Orinda, California) Matadors get up to an early 1-11 lead. CCHS brought the game within nine points late in the third quarter, but Miramonte brought the ball inside and shot efficiently to pull away and take a 62-40 victory at the Pronghorn Center. The Camels are 0-2 in their home tournament.
“When you’re not shooting good, like we say, you got to do those little things well, and we didn’t,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said about not backing up the poor shooting with solid defense. “You miss eight in a row and you hustle back down on defense and talk and get in a stance and dig in.”
Campbell County’s (4-4) top scorers — sophomore point guard Luke Hladky and junior guard Jefferson Neary — have had some of their worst shooting games in this Energy Classic, Bubba Hladky said.
“That might be the worst two games I’ve ever seen those two guys shoot in the about 10 years of coaching them,” Bubba Hladky said. “They’re going to have to keep working to get good shots, and they’re going to have to keep firing them, or we won’t have a chance.”
Luke Hladky hit 5-of-21 shot attempts, including 2-14 from three-point range, and Neary sank just one three-point basket on five attempts. As a team, the Camels went 14-49.
“It was rough for all of us really, shooting wise,” Camels’ junior Tanner Lemm said. “We just need to get the ball moving a little bit better, and shots will start falling in sooner or later. We live or die by the three.”
The Matadors, on the other hand, shot 58% from the field as a team. They spread the ball around as well, and 10 players had at least one bucket.
Camel senior Quincy Wofford tallied nine points and junior Austin Robertson scored eight, while Luke Hladky led the team again with 15 total points.
Campbell County dropped its first game of the tournament to Thunder Ridge High School on Friday by a score of 57-40.
The Camels play for seventh place at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning against Holy Rosary High School from Alberta, Canada.
CCHS finished fourth in the Energy Classic last season.
“We need a good game before we end this tournament. So we need to end on a high note,” Lemm said.
