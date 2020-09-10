As most fall prep sports enter their third week of official competition, both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school have an interesting weekend ahead.
Five of six teams will compete against each other at one point or another this weekend, the only exclusion being football. One cross-town matchup that is sure to be emotional is when the Camels host the Bolts at 6 p.m. Thursday for volleyball.
Campbell County (3-2) and Thunder Basin (4-1) have both started the season well and CCHS coach Marcy Befus said tickets for the match sold out before noon Thursday.
"I got a little bit of anxiety going right now, I'm not going to lie," Befus said. "It's a big cross-town match and I'm excited.
"Any time we play (Thunder Basin) there's just a heightened sense of competitiveness and excitement and a little bit of adrenaline."
Thursday's matchup will be the first time the teams have seen each other this season, but it definitely won't be the last.
"What a fun atmosphere it will be to play in," Befus said. "This is what it's all about, just step on the court and just have fun with it and see what happens.
"Confidence is a key on nights like this."
Thunder Basin and Campbell County also compete in golf Thursday and tennis Friday. TBHS and CCHS will travel to the same cross-country meet in Sheridan and also in the swimming pool in Cheyenne.
Football
Thunder Basin
The Thunder Basin High School football team (2-0) will host Cheyenne South (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Friday's game will be senior night for the Bolts. The last time the teams met, the Bolts won 68-13.
Thunder Basin will continue to ride the wave of senior Jaxon Pikula. The 200-pound running back has piled up more than 400 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
Coming off a dominant win against Rock Springs last week, the Bolts will look to continue its playoff push as the No. 3 ranked team in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll.
Campbell County
The Camels (0-2) will host No. 4 ranked Cheyenne East (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Camels are coming off two disappointing losses, including a 35-22 loss in Laramie last week.
CCHS has struggled to keep opposing offenses off of the scoreboard, giving up a combined 70 points in the first two games while the offense has only scored a combined 28.
The Campbell County defense will have its hands full with all-state senior quarterback Graedyn Buell, who two weeks ago accounted for four touchdowns against Thunder Basin in the first game of the season.
Volleyball
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County volleyball teams will meet at Campbell County High School Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
On Saturday, the two teams will swap opponents. The Bolts will travel to play Laramie at noon and Cheyenne South at 4:30 p.m. while the Camels will play South at noon and Laramie at 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Thunder Basin
The Bolts will have duals with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on Thursday, playing Kelly Walsh at 11 a.m. and Natrona County at 3 p.m., both in Casper.
TBHS also plays Campbell County at home at 4 p.m. Friday before traveling to Sheridan for a dual at noon Saturday.
Campbell County
The Camels play duals with Natrona County (10 a.m.) and Kelly Walsh (3 p.m.) in Casper on Thursday.
The Campbell County tennis team is at Thunder Basin for a dual at 4 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the Camels dual Sheridan on the road at 9 a.m.
Golf
After a schedule change, the Thunder Basin and Campbell County golf teams play at Bell Nob Golf Course on Thursday.
Cross-country
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County cross-country teams travel to Power Horn Golf Course in Sheridan on Friday for the Big Horn Invite.
Swimming and diving
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County girls swimming and diving teams will travel to Cheyenne for the 4A duals at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
