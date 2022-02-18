The Campbell County High School girls basketball team fell to Sheridan 52-35 on the road Friday night to fall to 6-13 on the season and 3-5 in conference play.
The Camels struggled on both sides of the ball right out of the gate and were held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game. Campbell County had five offensive turnovers in the first three and a half minutes of the game and ended with 16 turnovers in the first half.
Sheridan took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter but outscored the Camels 13-4 in the second quarter. Campbell County only had one field goal in the second quarter and went into the halftime break down 27-12.
The Broncs continued to dictate the pace of the game in the second half and went into the final eight minutes up 46-24. The Camels were able to outscore Sheridan 11-6 in the fourth quarter but time eventually ran out on the comeback attempt to seal the win for the Broncs.
The Camels and Broncs split the regular season series after Campbell County won 63-59 last month in Gillette.
The Camels will return to the court for another big conference game with Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Campbell County will host the Trojans at 1 p.m. at CCHS for senior night.
