Gillette native and Campbell County High School graduate Sundance Wicks has been named an assistant coach of the University of Wyoming men's basketball team Wednesday.
"There is a dream job for everyone, and for me being at the University of Wyoming with a coach like Jeff Linder is mine," Wicks said in a statement.
Linder was named the Cowboys' new head coach last week after four years leading the University of Northern Colorado squad in Greeley, Colorado.
"Coach Linder is regarded to be one of the smartest coaches in college basketball and his vision as a coach has made himself and his teams very successful everywhere he has been," Wicks said. "I'm honored to be a part of his staff here in my home state."
Wicks was the head coach at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, the past two seasons. His team posted an 18-14 record this past season.
Wicks is the final addition to the assistant coaching group under Linder.
"To have the opportunity to bring someone who dreamed of being a Cowboy and embodies all the characteristics of what it means to be a Cowboy back to his home state like coach Wicks is a special deal," Linder said in a statement. "His passion and juice for the game of basketball will be felt the day he steps foot on campus."
Wicks graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, after lettering for four years from 1999-2003 in basketball and track and field. He also began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant for the Wolves.
Wicks earned a bachelor's degree in international business and a master's degree in health, physical education and coaching from Northern State.
He also played professional basketball in Sweden for the Södertälje Kings after his college career, according to the press release.
He went on to be an assistant coach at Northern State, University of Colorado, Northern Illinois and University of San Francisco. He came back to Northern State as associate head coach before taking the head job at Missouri Western.
Wicks graduated from CCHS in 1999 and played football, basketball and track and field for the Camels. He won the Millward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award in his senior season when he helped the Camels win the football, basketball and track and field state championships.
"To be able to go back to your home state where you were raised in a place where the whole state gets behind you is special," Wicks said in a statement. “Wyoming is a place that is dear to my heart and my family's heart. This truly is a dream come true.”
