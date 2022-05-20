The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team's season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Laramie in the consolation bracket of this weekend's Class 4A state tournament in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed from the East and Laramie was the East No. 2 seed. Both teams lost their first games in the tournament on Thursday to move into the consolation bracket.
Playing through windy snow, Laramie was able to take an early 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. The Plainsmen added to the lead with another goal in the 32nd minute to take a 2-0 lead going into the halftime break.
Laramie scored the final goal of the game in the 57th minute to seal the game with a three-goal lead.
