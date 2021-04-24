The Campbell County High School softball team won the first ever crosstown softball game against Thunder Basin 3-1 Friday night at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into the game ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings while the Bolts were ranked No. 1.
Campbell County took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Natalie Clonch doubled with one out and scored on an error the next play. Avery Gray, who reached base on the error, scored two plays later off an RBI double by Jadeyn Snyder to give the Camels a 2-0 lead.
The Camels were able to add one more insurance run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Andrea Kuhbacher to score Taylor Curtin.
The Bolts mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh inning and scored its first run on a passed ball to cut the lead to 3-1. But Gray ended the rally by striking out her 10th batter of the game to give the Camels the conference win.
Gray earned the win on the mound with a complete game. In her seven innings of work, Gray allowed just one run on two hits and only walked one Bolt batter.
Jaci Piercy took the loss for Thunder Basin despite allowing just one earned runs in six innings of work. Piercy struck out eight Camels.
The two Gillette schools rematched for a non-conference game as part two of the doubleheader Friday night. The Bolts won the second game 10-2.
TBHS, CCHS sweep Wheatland
Thunder Basin traveled for a conference game against Wheatland Thursday afternoon. The Bolts beat Wheatland 23-8.
Piercy led the way offensively with two homeruns and four RBIs for the Bolts. Macie Selfors also homered and drove in four runs.
Lauren O'Loughlin also had five hits in five at bats and drove in three.
Piercy earned the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts in just four innings of work.
Campbell County also earned a conference win against Wheatland Saturday morning. The Camels beat Wheatland 12-0 in the first conference game and 18-1 in the non-conference game.
In game one, Gray earned her second win of the weekend with nine strikeouts in four innings pitched. Rhiannon Davis led the way offensively with three RBIs in the game.
In game two, Erica Dominguez drove in four runs for the Camels while Marjorie Medrano drove in three. Snyder earned the win with seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.
