At Thunder Basin High School, roster spots on the football team are earned, not given.
Regardless of an individual’s stats or accolades from previous years, the depth chart is reset at the start of every training camp. This year, 95 athletes participated in camp to fight for 33 starting positions between the offense, defense and special teams.
No matter what happened between the first day of practice earlier this month and the team’s first game this Friday, one thing is inevitable: Thunder Basin will have a new face under center.
Ryan Baker — a two-time all-state quarterback for the Bolts the past two seasons — graduated in May. Two Bolts are in contention for the starting job under center, including junior Alonso Aguilar and sophomore Cort Catlin.
Aguilar or Catlin will become just the third starting quarterback for the Bolts since the school opened in 2017. Mason Hamilton led Thunder Basin for three seasons before Baker took the reins two years ago.
Trent Pikula is going into his sixth year as head coach at Thunder Basin. The biggest deciding factor for him and his coaching staff when it comes to picking a new starting quarterback will be their ability to adjust to the speed of playing at the varsity level.
Aguilar was the starting quarterback on JV last year but missed almost the entire season with a shoulder injury, Pikula said. Catlin started under center for the Bolts’ freshman team a year ago.
“The speed of the varsity game is just so much faster,” Pikula said. “There is so much a quarterback has to do even before the snap, and once the snap does happen they have to read the defense and make the adjustments. For them it’s going to be about adjusting to the speed of the game and recognizing what the defense is doing.”
The quarterback position wasn’t the only starting spot up for grabs this preseason.
“Even if you’re a two-time all-stater, I tell everybody at the beginning of camp, ‘We have 22 spots open (between offense and defense),’” Pikula said. “Returning starters obviously have a leg up but we tell them every year, ‘You still have to earn your spot.’”
Pikula runs a tight ship at Thunder Basin and the results speak for themselves. Since joining Class 4A in 2017, the Bolts are 40-15 (.727%). Thunder Basin has played in two state championship games in the school’s first five years and has already played in a total of 10 playoff games.
The Bolts started last season with the hopes of returning to the Class 4A state title game but lost 17-14 in overtime to Natrona County in the quarterfinals. Thunder Basin started the season 6-1 but ended the season on a three-game losing streak.
“Last year we were 6-4 and we had a lot of growing pains but you go back and look at the film and see we could have been 8-2 with just a couple things here and there,” Pikula said. “Our expectation every year is we want to go out and play for a state championship. Our kids understand that being the best is our standard.”
The winning culture at Thunder Basin has bled into this year’s group. Despite graduating five all-state starters from last year, the Bolts are going into the new season with the same goal of bringing home the school’s first state championship trophy.
“We want to play our best game every Friday night,” Pikula said. “Along with that, these are high schools kids and they have to come together and become one. We just need them to go out and compete no matter what happens.”
A new-look offense
Pikula isn’t shying away from the passing game despite having a new quarterback under center. His goal every year is to keep the defense in check with a balanced attack that capitalizes on the mantra of taking what the defense gives him.
“Obviously we like to throw the ball around and that doesn’t change,” Pikula said. “If they’re going to try and take away the pass we’re going to try and run for 300 yards. For us, we’re pretty balanced. For that quarterback spot, the starter is going to have to be able to sling it and before he can do that he has to be able to read defenses.”
Thunder Basin led Class 4A in passing with 209 yards per game, according to WyoPrep.com. Baker also led the state in touchdown passes with 25, and he averaged 16 completions per game.
The Bolts’ backfield will likely feature a familiar face in senior Nic Black. The running back carried the ball 32 times last year for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Black will likely be the feature back of this year’s offensive attack. Behind Black, junior PJ Hatzenbuhler and senior Raess Khan could see work as change-of-pace backs with their roles expanding as the year goes along.
Senior Kayden LaFramboise will return both as a wide receiver and a defensive back. The two-way standout was given the Bolts’ legacy ball by last year’s recipient, Ryan Baker. The accolade is an annual Thunder Basin tradition that honors LaFramboise as one of the team’s new captains going into the new season.
LaFramboise was second on the team last year in receiving yards with 506. He caught 32 passes at an average of 15.8 yards per catch and finished with seven touchdowns.
All-state offensive lineman Jayden Luciano also returns for his senior year and will look to lead the Bolts’ offense down in the trenches.
Defense in good shape
One of the most exciting aspects for Pikula going into the new season is the defensive side of the ball. The most solidified unit on either side of the ball is the defensive line to go along with a strong linebacker core.
Thunder Basin returns its defensive leader from a year ago — Dillon Glick — at linebacker. In 10 games, Glick led the team with 140 defensive points, 75 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss to go along with one interception.
Glick will likely be joined by fellow linebacker Logan Loftus in the starting lineup. Loftus finished with 133 defensive points, 64 tackles and one fumble recovery last season.
On the defensive line, Lane Catlin will return after collecting 118 defensive points, 71 tackles and two interceptions.
“We’re really good up front,” Pikula said. “The guys who we’d consider the closest to being named starters are really tough to run against and they get after the quarterback.”
The main concern for Pikula going into the new year is his defensive backfield. The Bolts will likely return two starters with varsity experience but will roll into the new season with a handful of corners and safeties playing at the varsity level for the first time.
LaFramboise was one of the Bolts’ best coverage players defensively a year ago and will look to build on that this season. LaFramboise finished with 91 defensive points, 36 tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions, one fumble recovery and eight pass breakups.
Thunder Basin struggled at times defensively last season and finished the year ranked No. 7 out of the 10 teams in Class 4A in yards allowed (316 per game), according to WyoPreps.com. The majority of the yards the Bolts allowed last year came on the ground as the team had the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the state at 128 yards per game.
Culture is everything
Pikula is meticulous about how his players act both on the field and off the field.
One example is his players keeping the Bolts’ locker room spotless over the course of the season. Doing the little things right away from the field helps to transfer positive momentum into how the team plays on Friday nights, Pikula said.
“They understand from us as coaches what we expect,” Pikula said. “To me, the way you handle yourself off the field is almost more important than how you handle yourself on the field. What we talk so much about character to these guys.”
Character building has been one of Pikula’s biggest goals since taking over the program in 2017. Since its inception, Pikula believes the life skills his players learn during football season are what help turn them into successful men in the real world later down the road.
“Our culture is about how we treat people and how we treat our teachers in the classroom,” Pikula said. “If we do things right off the field we’re going to win football games because we have a talented group of kids. But it’s the other stuff that’s important, too.
“It’s about being a good teammate so that when they go out into the real world they’re prepared to be great young men. We take care of the little things so the on the field stuff can take care of itself.”
Thunder Basin had its annual intramural scrimmage this weekend and will start the regular season at home this week. The Bolts will host Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS.
