After a shooting slump and defensive lapses made for an 0-2 start to the 2020 Energy Classic Basketball Invitational for the Campbell County High School boys, the Camels showed up in the seventh-place game to end the weekend with a win.
The Camels scored more points in the first quarter of Saturday’s final game against Holy Rosary High School of Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada, then they did in the entire game the day before. It led them to a 97-54 win in the Thunder Basin High School gym.
“Our energy, No. 1, was better and we just kind of got back to the basics of doing the little things well,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “We learned a lot about ourselves this weekend, and I guess the good news is that as a coaching staff we have a lot of things that we can go down and put on paper that we can maybe work on next week.”
To start the game, the Camels (5-4) made three 3-point buckets on their first three possessions to take a 9-2 lead early in the first quarter.
The Camels didn’t let up, and CCHS junior Jefferson Neary hit five of seven 3-point shots and Luke Hladky scored on six of his eight field goals in the first quarter alone to give the Camels a 44-12 lead after the first frame of play.
“We got good looks and they weren’t face guarding,” Neary said. “We got those looks last night and we got those looks the night before, but we were just hitting them today, and that was the difference.
Neary and Luke Hladky, Campbell County’s leading scorers, struggled with their shots in the first two games of the tournament. Neary scored one bucket in each of the first two games and Hladky was 5-21 from the field Friday night.
“You can’t really dwell on the last shot. It’s a next shot mentality every time,” Neary said.
The Camels led 71-28 at halftime and running time took over in the second half as the Camels put their second-string players out for some late-game minutes.
Luke Hladky led with 29 points, including six 3-pointers, and Neary was second with six 3-point baskets for all 18 of his points.
“It was only a matter of time until something clicked and we just had enough of not shooting good,” Hladky said. “We just were sick of it, and we were ready to start playing like ourselves again.”
Senior Quincy Wofford adding 15 points.
The Raiders shot 56% from the field, but were only able to take 41 shots in the game. The Camels shot 46% as a team.
“We were definitely disappointed in our last two games and how we played. So, we came out today with a lot of energy,” Hladky said. “We knew they weren’t going to be the toughest opponent we play, but we still wanted to come out and prove ourselves after a couple of pretty tough losses.”
Campbell County lost the opening game of the tourney 57-40 to Thunder Ridge High School of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Thursday. Then, the Camels dropped their second game to Miramonte High School of Orinda, California, 62-40 on Friday.
The Camels scored more points in their lone tournament win than they did in the previous two games combined.
Coach Bubba Hladky said the tournament gave him a couple of bullet-point ideas of what the Camels need to work on in practice:
- “Defensively, it’s getting in position early and often, and then flowing as the ball moves.”
- “Finishing the defensive possession with a box out. There’s been times all weekend where we did play good D, and then we didn’t finish the possession by getting the rebound.”
- “Offensively, it’s basically just getting it out and running basic old Camel basketball where we get it out, push it and attack and we get a good, quick shot.”
Last season, the Camels finished in fourth place in the Energy Classic.
The CCHS boys are scheduled to play Rapid City Central next Jan. 17 at Campbell County High School.
