TBHS State Softball Vs. Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin’s Lauren O’Loughlin tosses the ball to shortstop Macie Selfors at third base during the state championship game on May 22, 2022 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School won both its softball games against Wheatland High School on the road on Saturday, winning the first game 15-12 and the second one 21-3.

