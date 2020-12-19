The Campbell County High School girls basketball team bounced back from a 44-42 loss to Green River Friday with a 58-45 win over Rock Springs Saturday.
The win brings the Camels record back to 2-2 after the team split its two games at the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament in Green River/Rock Springs.
After struggling offensively in the first day of the tournament, the Camels came out of the gate strong scoring 20 points in the first quarter, taking a 20-9 lead the team would hold onto the remainder of the contest.
Senior Liv Castellanos led Campbell County in scoring for the second straight game with 19 points, followed by junior Maddie Jacobson who found her stride and put up 17. The Camels also out-rebounded the Tigers 40-31, with Jacobson leading the team with seven.
CCHS improved its shooting numbers Saturday by going 23-55 from the field including 29% from 3-point range. Defensively, the Camels held Rock Springs to just 1-12 shooting from behind the arc and 29% shooting from the field while forcing 20 turnovers.
Campbell County next will play in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament starting Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Mitchell, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.