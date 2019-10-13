A Thursday match against cross-town Campbell County High School was only the beginning of a busy weekend for the Bolts volleyball team.
They followed up the win over the Camels with a non-conference matchup with Laramie High School on Friday. Even though Thunder Basin allowed Laramie to hang around to the end of the match, the Bolts still walked away with a three-set sweep 25-14, 25-23, 25-20.
Then on Saturday, the Bolts hopped on a bus and made the trip to Sheridan for the Border Wars. The long week came at a tough time for TBHS as several players fought illness, but they still had to play four tough matches against Montana schools.
The Bolts went 2-2 at the round-robin tournament, beating Billings Senior and Skyview high schools, but dropping two straight to end the day.
“You could tell after we played those first two the energy just started to drop a little,” TBHS coach Winnett Martin said. “We’re running around with the coughing sick that everyone in Gillette has.”
Thunder Basin’s Border Wars experience started by beating a tall Billings senior team in two sets 25-19, 25-13. Then the Bolts got into a three-set tussle with a tough Skyview team and came back to win (25-22), 25-15, 16-14.
That was the final win of the weekend, though. TBHS lost to Bozeman in three sets during the third match, taking the first set 25-21, but then dropping the final two 25-19 and 15-11. The final match was against Billings West and the Bolts lost 25-23 and 25-20.
After the busy finish to the week, Thunder Basin sits at 22-6, and Martin said that’s about four games better than last year at this point.
“I think 22-6 is a pretty good season, but we just have to keep pushing and improving and see where we finish,” Martin said.
Camels go 1-for-4 at Sheridan
Campbell County High volleyball (10-16) went 1-for-4 at the Border Wars.
Campbell County lost to Billings West in the first match 25-20, (25-15), (18-16). Shaelea Milliron led with eight kills and Lauren Lacy tallied 19 assists.
Bozeman defeated Campbell County in straight sets 25-16, 25-20 in the second match, before the Camels took their first win over Billings Skyview (25-13), 25-22, 25-11.
Breckyn Percifield notched 12 kills to help the Camels to their only win of the week.
In the final match, Campbell County lost to Billings Senior 28-26, 25-20.
Lauren Love sat out Saturday for CCHS because of a back injury and Milliron didn’t play the final two matches to rest an ankle sprain she suffered last week.
Campbell County volleyball is scheduled to travel to Cheyenne for a Friday match against Cheyenne East and a Saturday match with Cheyenne Central.
