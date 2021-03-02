Six school records were broken between Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools at the Boys State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Bolts broke five school records and the Camels one. Both teams won one event in the meet as Thunder Basin tied for fifth place and Campbell County placed seventh in the team standings.
For Thunder Basin, Rico Imus broke the record in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, which also was a personal record for Imus. Oscar Martinez set a new school mark in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.68 seconds.
“I was able to improve a lot through my past mistakes and I’m glad that my coach and my parents were there to see,” Imus said. “Just thinking about what happened today, I’m so glad that I did do indoor track. This season was well worth it.”
While he enjoyed competing against the best track athletes in the state, Imus said that’s only half the battle. The other half is competing with oneself under pressure.
“Every time I compete there’s always that second version of me that’s telling me that I can do it and I’m telling myself to get it together,” Imus said. “The best part is having that rewarding feeling when you know you passed your personal record, so that was a memorable moment.”
Three Bolts relay teams also broke school records, including Martinez, Reece Ganje, Garner Gauthier and Jaxon Pikula in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:34.29 and Martinez, Ganje, Gauthier and Jackson Zabel’s time of 3:31.28 in the 4x400 relay.
In the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, Pikula, Gauthier, Ganje and Camden Schlekeway beat the record with a time of 3:46.59.
For Campbell County, its 4x200-meter relay team of Firdan Keflinzein, Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava and Remar Pitter won and broke the previous school record set in 2016 by 0.13 seconds. It was the first win at state for any Camel in five years, said coach Tom Holm.
“It felt amazing,” Pitter said. “I was really hyped because for a school, there was kids before you that were faster than you and you’re the next generation who set the record.”
Breaking a record for a school with as much history as Campbell County makes the first place finish that much sweeter, Pitter said. Pitter, who also placed second in the long jump at state, was the last Camel runner in the relay.
“I just have to finish the race,” Pitter remembers telling himself before his turn. “I have to do what I have to do to win. It gave me a lot of motivation because the team needed this one and we knew we could probably break the record because we’ve been talking about it for the last few weeks in practice.”
The boys and girls indoor track meets were divided into two separate meets due to COVID-19 protocol. The girls indoor state track meet will be Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
