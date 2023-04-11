The Gillette Roughriders had a somewhat surprising year in 2022. The team featured a lot of youth and had a fair amount of turnover from the previous season. But the team defied even coach Nate Perleberg’s expectations.
The Roughriders won 49 games with only 22 losses. In 2023, Perleberg is expecting more good things as the team builds off its 2022 season.
Eleven starters from 2022 have returned to the Roughriders. There are still some missing contributors from last year — Jason Fink and Leigton Holden — but the team has most of its continuity.
The number of innings that Fink and Holden pitched will be a bit of a challenge for the Roughriders to make up. What will be an even bigger challenge is the number of quality innings the two pitched.
“The pitching is going to be the No. 1 thing,” Perleberg said. “Can you find enough of it? That’s always a search. Overall, our success will be determined upon what gets done on the mound.”
Pitching, as is for most teams in baseball, will be the key to the team’s success this summer. Last year, the team struggled with its pitching depth, but this year the boys are confident in the depth of the pitching staff.
This team has spent a lot of time together.
Between the 11 returning starters and the players that have been in the program for a long time, the team’s chemistry is better than it has been in previous years.
Throw in the added experience they received from their run to the state championship last year and regional tournament experience and the Roughriders believe that they have something special.
“Anytime you can bring back guys, that’s great, but we feel like we’re bringing back the right guys,” Perleberg said. “Guys that really buy into it, really believe in it. It’s like a family here with these guys.”
One new addition for the Roughriders is senior infielder Hogan Tystad. Tystad played with Spearfish last season and saw the Roughriders up close. Perleberg said that Tystad will be an immediate contributor for the team.
“He’s going to be a really big piece for us on the mound and at the plate,” Perleberg said. “He has shown the ability to be a really good player. He’s a great kid — totally bought in to being coachable.”
Gillette will host the Northwest Regional Tournament, which means the Roughriders will have an automatic bid regardless of if they win state or not. The regional tournament will feature the state winners from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and the Roughriders if they don’t make it as the Wyoming state champions.
Cory Schilling, who committed to Augustana College in December, said the team is ready to compete against the best teams in the region. The past few years the team has come close to winning the state, but can’t get over the hump. Senior catcher Brady Richards said this year feels like the year it gets done. They believe this is the year they win state and possibly the Northwest Regional.
“We’re excited to see some live pitching these next few weeks and really see what we’re capable of,” Schilling said.
So far, weather has slowed the team’s progress down on the field. The team started in practices in early March and just hit the fourth practice outside on April 7. The first few games will require some time for adjusting to aspects of the game that cannot be translated indoors like fielding, tracking a pop fly or base running.
The good news is the season is long and the team is experienced. With games starting on Tuesday and the schedule going through August, the Roughriders have plenty of games to mold their team around their strengths. That is one of the best parts of Perleberg’s job as a coach.
The team’s first game is Tuesday, April 11 against Spearfish Post 164 in Gillette.
