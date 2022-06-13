Seventeen athletes from Campbell County qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo during this weekend’s Wyoming High School State Finals in Buffalo.
Athletes who finished inside the top 4 in each event at state qualified for nationals. Two more Campbell County athletes qualified as alternates after finishing just outside the top 4.
Kolten Miller qualified in tie down calf roping and trap shooting after winning state titles in both events. Miller won the calf roping title with a score of 213.5 and the trap shooting title with a score of 71.5.
Ashlyn Goven of Rozet also qualified in two events at nationals. She won a state title in barrel racing with a score of 164.5 and finished second in pole bending with a score of 230.
Cody Boller of Weston won a state title in boys cutting with a score of 241.
Hayden Welsh finished second in bull riding with a score of 198.5, Raelee Caldwell finished second in goat tying with a score of 224.5, Keyton Hayden finished second in boys cutting with a score of 220.5 and Adeline Norstegaard finished second in girls cutting with a score of 229.
Jordan Morman finished third in barrel racing with 131 points, Coy Thar of Rozet finished third in tie down calf roping with 213.5 points, Caitlin Moore of Wright finished third in pole bending with 183.5 points, Joseph Hayden finished third in boys cutting with 206 points, Peityn Manor finished third in the light rifle with 53 points and Teanna Jolovich finished third in girls cutting with 210.5 points.
Sydney Oedekoven finished fourth in barrel racing with a score of 111.5, Kaeley Hutchison of Rozet finished fourth in the breakaway with a score of 152.5, Grady Edwards finished fourth in bareback riding with a score of 122.5 and Talli Engle of Rozet finished fourth in pole bending with a score of 161.
Moore was also named rookie cowgirl of the year at the end of the rodeo.
Keyton Hayden and Kashton Reynolds of Rozet both qualified as alternates for the NHSFR in team roping. Hayden and partner Austin Pixley of Sundance and Reynolds and partner Hadley Furnival tied for fifth with scores of 266.
The NHSFR returns to Gillette this year for the first time since 2017. It will be held July 17-23 at Cam-plex.
