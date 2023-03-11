Campbell County’s Nash Lutgen puts up a shot Saturday over Cody’s Kamden Niemann during a 4A state basketball tournament game at Natrona County High School in Casper. The Camels lost 57-50 to finish fourth in the tournament.
Campbell County’s Nash Lutgen puts up a shot Saturday over Cody’s Kamden Niemann during a 4A state basketball tournament game at Natrona County High School in Casper. The Camels lost 57-50 to finish fourth in the tournament.
Campbell County High School boys basketball finished its season with a 57-50 loss against Cody High School in the third-place final game of the 4A state tournament.
Both teams played strong defense throughout the year, but the Camels got the best of the Broncs early. The first four minutes were a low scoring affair, but threes from Lane Hladky, Mason Drube and Jeff Pelton gave Campbell County the seven-point lead entering the second frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.